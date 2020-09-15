Hurricane Sally remains a Category 1 Hurricane early Tuesday afternoon.
As of 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, Sally was centered about 105 miles south of Mobile, Alabama.
Sally was basically drifting to the north at only 2 mph with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.
Sally remains capable of producing torrential rainfall and life-threatening flood conditions across portions of the Northern Gulf Coast through Wednesday.
A slow northward motion is expected through Wednesday night and is expected to make landfall late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning along the Northern Gulf Coast from East of New Orleans to just west of the Florida Panhandle region.
Dangerous storm surge levels of 4 to 7 feet are expected from the Mississippi - Alabama border to the Alabama-Florida border including Mobile Bay.
Sally is capable of producing rainfall totals of 10 to 20 inches along the Northern Gulf Coast with isolated amounts of up to 30 inches of rain possible in some areas.
Isolated tornadoes are possible today through Wednesday across portions of the Florida Panhandle and Southern Alabama.
High surf is expected from the Big Bend of Florida westward to Southeast Louisiana along the coast.
Life-threatening surf and rip current conditions are also possible.
