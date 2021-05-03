A cold front will push south of the region, bringing dry weather conditions and cooler temperatures in its wake.
This should bring us lower humidity values and cooler temperatures on Tuesday.
Look for highs to top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s with humidity values somewhere around 20% to 25% during the afternoon hours.
North winds will occasionally be gusty at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.
COOL TEMPERATURES AFTER SUNSET
Once the sun sets, we can expect fair skies and cooler overnight lows.
Most locations drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s by daybreak Wednesday.
North winds taper off to 5 to 15 mph overnight.
NICE AGAIN WEDNESDAY
Sunny skies return Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds average 5 to 10 mph throughout the day with low humidity values in the forecast.
WARMER THURSDAY
Sunny skies continue Thursday with highs around 85 degrees.
No precipitation is in the forecast Thursday.
DRY COMPARED TO LAST WEEK
Most of the extended computer models are showing little to no precipitation in the forecast until Monday or Tuesday of next week.
