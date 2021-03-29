The Tivy Antlers faced their biggest district rival in Boerne Champion Monday night, dropping a tough 13-2 decision at home.
The game began with stellar pitching on both sides of the ball.
Fisher Roberts was the starting pitcher for the Antlers, allowing only one run to score in the first two innings of the game.
Champion unleashed their offense with three runs, scoring in the top of the third inning and giving the Chargers a 4-0 lead.
Tivy answered in the bottom of the third, when Cooper Duennenberg hit a single to left field with two outs on the board.
Two walks and an error by the Chargers put Duennenberg on third base.
Walker Grimes was walked, which scored Duennenberg from third for the first run of the game by the Antlers.
A scoreless fourth inning was followed by an explosion of hits by the Chargers.
Champion scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning to extend the lead to 8-1.
In the bottom of the fifth, Tivy scored once more. Kale Lackey grounded into a fielder’s choice, which scored Duennenberg from third base again.
Duennenberg was effective for the Antlers, going 3-for-4 at the plate, scoring the only two runs for Tivy.
Tivy left seven runners stranded on base, keeping the Antlers off the scoreboard.
Roberts recorded the loss for the Antlers, throwing 84 pitches and 44 strikes. He struck out three batters.
Grimes pitched two innings in relief, throwing 30 strikes and striking out three more Charger batters.
Lackey pitched two-thirds of an inning, striking out two more batters, but it wasn’t enough. The loss drops Tivy to 7-13-1 overall, with a district mark of 1-4.
UP NEXT
Tivy will face Dripping Springs on the road Thursday, April 1, at 7 p.m.
