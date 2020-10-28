A powerful low pressure system continues spinning across Northwest Texas Wednesday evening.
The low pressure system is visible on satellite imagery and will continue lifting northeast across North Texas and Oklahoma.
Areas across the Texas Panhandle could experience another 6-8" of accumulating snowfall overnight tonight through Thursday morning.
This is most likely between Amarillo and Perryton across the Panhandle region.
Possible whiteout conditions are expected due to strong wind gusts and low visibility from blowing snow.
Winds may gust up to 40 mph in the Amarillo region overnight tonight through daybreak Thursday.
Further south, snow accumulations of up to two inches are possible for areas northwest of Lubbock including Plainview, Dimmitt and Muleshoe.
Hurricane Zeta made landfall near New Orleans, Louisiana Wednesday afternoon.
The remnants of Zeta will combine with the Texas winter storm to bring unsettled and stormy weather conditions across the Northeastern United States Thursday and Friday.
