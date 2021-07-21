Our period of unseasonably cool temperatures will likely come to an end over the weekend and most of next week.
Before that happens, we will have one more day with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Locally heavy downpours are possible for a few locations.
SCATTERED SHOWERS & STORMS POSSIBLE THURSDAY
Partly cloudy skies are expected across the Hill Country on Thursday. High temperatures climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
If a shower or thunderstorm moves across your area, it could produce heavy rainfall in a short period of time. Localized flooding could occur due to slow movement of any storms that develop.
No severe weather is expected.
HIGH HUMIDITY THURSDAY NIGHT
A muggy night is on tap Thursday night. Look for warm overnight lows in the lower to middle 70s.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the night before tapering off toward sunrise.
MORE SUNSHINE FRIDAY
After a cloudy start to the day, skies become mostly sunny Friday. High pressure attempts to build across the local area.
Highs are expected to warm into the lower 90s, with heat index values between 95 and 100 degrees during the afternoon hours.
Isolated storms are possible, although most areas should remain dry Friday afternoon and evening.
HOTTEST TEMPS OF THE YEAR ON THE WAY
Highs in the middle 90s become common starting Sunday and continuing through the middle of next week.
Rain chances appear to drop off in the extended forecast, with a period of hot and dry weather ahead.
A stray storm or two is possible each day, but dry weather is generally expected next week.
