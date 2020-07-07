An Odem man and a Pipe Creek man are under felony indictment following accusations they drove drunk for at least the third time.
A Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Kyle Edward Holmes, of Odem, on July 1 after a warrant had been issued for the man’s arrest. The warrant accuses Holmes of a DWI on Jan. 25. He was released July 1 on a $15,000 bond.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Kelby Neal Combs, of Pipe Creek, on July 2 after a warrant had been issued for the man’s arrest. The warrant accuses Combs of a DWI on Jan. 17. Combs, born in 1981, was released July 2 on a $15,000 bond.
Holmes and Combs, both born in 1981, have been convicted of DWI at least twice before. Driving while intoxicated is a misdemeanor unless a defendant already has two convictions, in which case it’s a felony punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine under state law.
Others recently accused of DWI include:
John W. Hocker, of Robbinsville, New Jersey, born in 1944, jailed June 24 by a Kerrville Police Department officer, released the same day on a $1,000 bond.
Jacob Ryan Cunningham, of Sania, born in 1994, jailed July 6 by a Kerrville Police Department officer, held as of Monday on bonds totaling $2,000. He also was accused of resisting arrest.
Brandon Hugh Glossop, of Aubrey, born in 1995, jailed July 5 by a Kerrville Police Department officer, released July 6 on bonds totaling $2,000. He also was accused of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Adam Caley Torkelson, of Kerrville, born in 1979, arrested July 5 by a Kerrville Police Department officer, released the same day on a $2,000 bond. He has been convicted of DWI once before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.