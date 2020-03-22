The Kerrville Independent School District, while closed, is handing out free "Grab-N-Go" meals for youngsters starting today.
"KISD wants to help relieve stress for students and families," a KISD spokesman said in a press release.
That means providing healthy meals based on U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition guidelines, the press release said. It will also help families save money.
The meals are available for anyone age 18 years and younger, regardless of enrollment in the school district. There is no application, ID or proof of income required.
The meals will be available at all elementary schools, Tivy High School, Hal Peterson Middle School, B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade School and the Early Childhood Center.
Text FOODTX to 877-877 or call 211 to find a site nearby.
Breakfast will be served from 7 to 9 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch can be picked up during breakfast serving time for parents' convenience.
For more information, call the child nutrition department at 830-257-2215.
