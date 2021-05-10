A large event featuring talks by peace officers and telecom experts is being planned for May, to help families learn about the dangers of computers and cell phones.
Whether it’s a child’s classmate blackmailing them with revealing photos sent via cellphone or an online, adult predator seeking to meet them offline, there are new challenges facing children nowadays.
“Raising kids in 2021 and beyond is a lot different than in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s,” said Amy Harding, volunteer coordinator with Hill Country CASA.
Human trafficking will be a significant theme of the event.
“We’re on the I-10 coordidor, and so, if victims are not being recruited or picked up in our community, there's a good probability they’re traveling through our community,” Harding said.
There will be simultaneous presentations 6-7 p.m. May 13 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, she said; one for children in fifth grade and older, and one for parents and guardians, she said. The event is being sponsored by CASA and a local 4-H program.
Stephanie Cash, who runs Hill Country CASA, said she was told there were more than 2,000 ads on a sex trafficking website for a five-county area including Kerr. The website, backpage.com, was seized in 2018, according to Reuters.
Only two human-trafficking cases — one sexual and another not — were filed in local felony courts in the last 11 years, according to a report generated from the Texas Office of Court Administration’s website.
“It’s not like if you go to H-E-B and you see a kid with a black eye,” Cash said. “Human trafficking is not easy to see.”
Lucy Wilke, 216th district attorney, recalls handling two human trafficking cases in her 25 years of service as a prosecutor in Kerr County. Ingram Police Chief Carol Twiss recalled one human trafficking case during her years of service.
“I do not recall anyone being charged with that offense by the other agencies in Kerr County either,” Twiss said in an email. “I have had some folks claim it was or has taken place, but I have yet to speak to an actual complainant.”
She added this doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. Twiss served 30 years with the Kerr County Sheriff's Office before being hired in Ingram last year.
“We are starting a multidisciplinary team to address human trafficking and train people to recognize it before it becomes a problem in Kerr County,” Twiss wrote.
The team, which includes Mercy Gate Ministries, is in the early stages of development and more information will be released later.
Mercy Gate Ministries, based in Ingram, runs the Advocacy Resource Center, which provides resources to people affected by sex trafficking, prostitution and other sexual trauma.
In February, county commissioners approved a resolution applying for a grant to help fund the center. The Governor’s Office has made available up to $10,000 for counties that have “innovative projects that prevent, investigate, and/or prosecute the commercial sexual exploitation of people in Texas,” according to the grant webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.