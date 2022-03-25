This weekend’s weather forecast offers the hottest temperatures we have seen so far this year across the Hill Country.
Morning low temperatures remain seasonably cool. Daytime highs soar into the middle and upper 80s each day. Some locations may reach or exceed 90 degrees for the first time in 2022.
ABUNDANT SUNSHINE, FIRE DANGERS SATURDAY
Hot and dry weather conditions will combine with gusty south winds to produce critical fire dangers across the entire Hill Country on Saturday.
Conditions are favorable for rapidly-spreading grass fires and wildfires due to the ongoing drought, low humidity, gusty winds and hot temperatures.
High temperatures climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. South winds increase to 15 to 25 mph during the late morning and afternoon hours.
Fire dangers are the highest between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.
A FEW CLOUDS SATURDAY NIGHT
A few mid- and high-level clouds are expected Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
Low temperatures should hold between 45 and 50 degrees across the area. South winds continue at 10 to 15 mph.
SUNNY AND WARM SUNDAY
Mostly sunny skies return Sunday. Fire dangers also return due to stronger winds during the late morning and afternoon hours.
Most areas top out in the middle to upper 80s. South winds increase to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.
INCREASING HUMIDITY SUNDAY NIGHT
Humidity levels begin to increase overnight Sunday into Monday. This should help the grassfire situation temporarily.
Lows drop into the lower 50s with south winds continuing at 10 to 20 mph.
Low stratus clouds are expected by Monday morning.
MORE CLOUDS MONDAY
Monday rolls around with more clouds and higher humidity values. This should hold daytime highs a few degrees cooler with most locations in the lower to middle 80s.
South winds increase to 15 to 25 mph during the day with gusts over 30 mph possible.
STORMS TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY
A cold front and dryline could trigger showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Some of the storms could be on the strong side if this scenario evolves over the next few days.
