Cole Miears knows the moment is quickly approaching.
It’s the same momentone that every person encounters in life;: the moment wheren he will have to say goodbye to all his childhood friends before he leavesleaving for college.
Miears can’t remember exactly when he befriended Stoney Rhodes and Colten Drake, but acknowledges he’s been close friends with them for a long time. They have played on the same select travel baseball teams, shared countless laughs in Tivy’s dugout and helped the Antlers win a lot of postseason games in the last three years. They also helped each other cope during the spring, when the coronavirus pandemic canceled their senior baseball season.
And all three will be playing baseball at different colleges. Miears will attend Clarendon Junior College;, Rhodes will be at New Mexico Junior College, and Drake will continue his career at Blinn Junior College. Miears admits it will be difficult saying goodbye to his longtime teammates.
“These are my boys,” Miears said. “I’m going to miss them a lot because we have been playing together for such a long time. Just to go off (to college) and play with completely different people is going to be weird at first. It will be fun, but it will just be different.”
Miears, though, will have one last opportunity to play with Rhodes and Drake during the San Antonio Missions’ McCombs Ford West Seniors Celebration game at 4 p.m on Thursday at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Harper alumnus Marek Kelton will also be playing in the gamebe there.
“It feels good to get out there and play again,” Miears said. “Just to be given the chance to play one last game for your senior year, especially when it ended unexpectedly, just the feeling of playing one more game makes us all feel good. We are all super excited to get the chance to play in this game.”
All three seniors had helped Tivy post a 14-3-2 record before their season abruptly ended this spring. Miears had led the team in batting average (.414) while recording a 0.59 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23.2 innings. Drake had struck out 20 batters while only permitting three earned runs in 15 innings and Rhodes had slashed .281/.317/.404.
“We were doing really well,” Miears said. “I think this year we were going to get past all those Corpus teams and go pretty deep. … If any year was the year to go to state, it was this year.”
And that’s what makes Thursday’s all-star game so meaningful. Miears, Rhodes and Drake mightay not have had the chance to compete for a state title this season, but they will at least get to play together one final time before they begin their college careers. They will at least receive some type of closure.
“It will be a cool experience just because there haven’t been a lot of sports in general,” Tivy coach Chris Russ said. “It will be neat for those guys. They will get to play one more time together before they go off to college and start their own path.”
