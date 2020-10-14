A 31-year-old Kerrville woman was arrested for the 14th time in Kerr County, this time on suspicion of possessing a felony-level drug.
A KPD officer arrested Desiree Hanna Alvarado on Oct. 11 and accused her of possessing 1-4 grams of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.
She was released from the county jail on Oct. 14 on a $10,000 bond, according to county records.
Since 2007, Alvarado has been convicted of or pleaded guilty to:
Five counts of credit or debit card abuse, sentenced to three years in prison after violating probation
Dealing less than 1 gram of synthetic cannabis, sentenced to 18 months in state jail
Failing to appear in court, time served
Possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, time served
Failure to identify a fugitive and misdemeanor theft, sentenced to 29 days in the county jail
Dealing less than 1 gram of cocaine, sentenced to nine months in state jail
Possessing less than 1 gram of cocaine, sentenced to probation and fined $1,000
