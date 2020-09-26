Comfort used big plays and a smothering defense to crush visiting Bandera on Homecoming night, 63-6.
Bobcats quarterback Oscar Falcon threw six touchdown passes, including four to Jose Herrera. Falcon’s touchdown passes covered 12, 61, 74, 30, 26 and 39 yards.
Comfort got on the board first when Falcon found Herrera on a 12-yard scoring strike with 5:53 left in the first quarter.
Bandera marched down the field on its next possession when Tyler Moore scored on a 3-yard run. Comfort blocked the point after kick and the Bobcats led 7-6 with 4:06 left in the first quarter.
Comfort immediately answered back 11 seconds later when Herrera hit Tucker Weyel on a 61-yard touchdown pass that helped put the Bobcats up 14-6 with 3:55 left in the first quarter.
After that it was all Comfort.
Herrera scored on a 13 yard run early in the second quarter. Falcon hit Herrera on scoring passes of 74 and 30 yards before halftime.
Leading 35-6 at the half, Comfort didn’t let up in the second half.
Falcon found Herrera again midway through the third quarter.
Chris Rodriguez got into the action with an 86-yard touchdown run with 1:31 left in the third quarter. Comfort’s final scoring drive came with 11:50 in the fourth with a 39-yard scoring pass from Falcon to Weyel. Comfort is now 5-0 on the season.
