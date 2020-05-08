The opening of about a dozen Hill Country summer camps is on hold and at least one has decided to close residential programs this season as officials wait for guidance from the governor’s office and health officials in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most camp officials reached by the Kerrville Daily Times say they are taking a wait and see approach even as they try to create multiple potential plans for the future.
“As of today, there’s still a lot we don’t know about what the summer holds,” David Rogers, president of the H.E. Butt Foundation and Laity Lodge Programs, said in a video update posted to the foundation’s website on May 4. “Our team is planning for a wide range of scenarios and possibilities as we await more guidance from the state officials and medical professionals. We expect to be able to make a firm plan soon about whether we can have camp and if we can we will host you safely and deliver an amazing camp experience.”
More than a dozencamps call this area home. As the COVID-19 pandemic and the call for social distancing all but eliminated gatherings starting in March, camps monitored how the situation was affecting them and the summer schedule.
Charlie McIlvain, executive director at Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Kerr County summer camps traditionally have created a $32-million-dollar annual economic impact for the community. Like their counterparts in the hospitality industry, camp activities will be greatly diminished this year, McIlvain said.
“Much of the camp labor force consists of international students working in various camp positions,” he said. “The coronavirus has played havoc with international flight schedules, the pandemic leaves questions regarding how many campers can participate in various activities at one time and the disrupted school schedule are all factors in this year's camp operation.”
McIlvain said camp management is working with state government officials to
determine the best course of action.
Most area camps will operate on a very abbreviated schedule, most likely not starting until the third week of June and will only operate until early August, he said.
Jane Ragsdale, owner and director of Heart O’ the Hills Camp, said one possibility is the camp might require campers to monitor and share their temperatures in the two weeks leading up to camp, get tested for COVID-19 prior to camp and immediately upon arrival.
Ragsdale said there is an ethical question of if it is right to use a lot of COVID-19 tests on children who are not showing signs of illness and who are not typically prone to severe consequences even if they get the illness.
She said if there is a way to ensure that only healthy people arrive to camp, then they can have camp almost as usual from that point. Camp officials would have to limit or eliminate altogether the comings and goings of staff and guests would not be permitted to come and go, she said. There is some in and out because of food, supply and mail deliveries, Ragsdale said.
“We have every contingency including eating in shifts, like serving on disposable dishes that we would distribute to kids,” Ragsdale said. “... But so much of the camaraderie and excitement from camp happens when they’re all together. That kind of stuff is the soul, the spirit of camp. I don’t even know what camp would look like if we have to remain in small groups and everyone refrain from touching each other because it’s just abnormal for kids.”
Laura Findlay Hodges, owner and director of the Kickapoo Camp for Girls, is planning to have three sets of two-week camp terms from June 29-Aug. 8. That start date is about three weeks later than the original plan.
Hodges, who is the third-generation owner of the 95-year-old camp, said some of the measures to deal with the pandemic include: parents will drop off girls, but not take part in settling in; no two-day closing activities involving families; no coming and going of staff, campers or visitors, except for scheduled deliveries.
Hodges said there’s no way she’s going to let the 95-year camp streak get broken.
“I’m going to do whatever I have to do,” she said. “We will have camp.”
One place that will not have a summer residential season this year is Texas Lions Camp, which will be closed for the first time in its 70-year history. Camp staff are in the process of figuring out how to offer some kind of virtual summer camp-like experience.
Camp President and CEO Stephen Mabry said in an online statement and video that he, the board and staff determined the systems the camp is dependent on to keep children safe are not in place for this summer.
“This deals with our capacity to safely transport staff to the campus from overseas, to transporting children who have multiple health concerns from across the state of Texas to cohabit in one place, to not becoming a drain on local health care resources ourselves should COVID-19 infections result here on our Kerrville campus.”
One of the greatest concerns is that almost all of TLC’s campers are considered at increased risk for contracting COVID-19 because of their various health conditions, he said.
“Clearly, the health and safety of our kiddos, their families, our Lions, volunteers and staff are not something we are prepared to place at risk and certainly not at greater risk,” he said.
Mabry said other camps are positioned to open and operate and TLC’s decision is in no way a statement against the choices of other camps and their ability to safely operate.
“Rather, it is an honest assessment of what we feel is right for TLC and the children who depend on us,” he said.
Mo-Ranch is planning and praying that they will offer a summer camp program as scheduled this year.
Breanna Larsen, Mo-Ranch’s marketing and communications manager, said camp officials are monitoring the information released by the CDC, American Camp Association and Texas Department of State Health Services and will use that to make a decision about summer camp programming and procedures.
“We are asking for grace and understanding during these fluid and changing times,” she said.
Hermann Sons Life Camp Executive Camp Director Ian Brassett said the camp has postponed its opening until July. He plans to run five weeks of camp instead of the usual seven. However, he, like others, is waiting for additional guidance from the state before making final decisions.
The camp usually serves between 2,000 and 3,000 children and has up to 70 staff members each summer.
“It’ll be different,” Brassett said of camp. “We just don’t know how.”
With additional reporting by Sean Batura and Jonathan Toye
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.