The Kerrville city council unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday morning that asks Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to consider freezing property tax rates at the 2019 levels in order to prevent local homeowners from seeing a big jump in tax bills.
With property tax bills set to go out May 11, Kerrville residents could see a significant jump in taxes based on 2020 values, but those numbers were set before the coronavirus pandemic. In March, Abbott declared a disaster across the state, which in normal circumstances provides tax relief for homeowners, but an opinion from Attorney General Ken Paxton said coronavirus doesn’t fall under that disaster category.
Kerrville is not the only city to ask for this change to property taxes. However, the challenge, as City Attorney Mike Hayes pointed out, is that Abbott would have to call a special session of the legislature in order to enact any change, and there has been no movement from the governor’s office to do that.
“We don’t have any indication that (Abbott) is planning, or considering, doing that,” Hayes said.
While the city council could decide to keep taxes lower itself, which the council has done in the past, Kerr County is facing an issue with the state that it’s property taxes are actually undervalued. In fact, the Kerr Central Appraisal District says the value of the region’s market rose by nearly $300 million to $2.7 billion in 2019.
Kerrville Chief Financial Officer Amy Dozier said the resolution asks the state to consider freezing existing values vs. new values, which would include new construction and retail properties.
If the taxes aren’t frozen at those 2019 rates, homeowners could see a big jump in tax bills — which also includes those for Kerrville Independent School District, Kerr County and the Upper Guadalupe River Authority.
Dozier presented a scenario that if someone’s home was valued at $250,000 in 2019, and saw a modest $25,000 increase in value in 2020 their bill would increase $563 per year.
