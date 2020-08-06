After years of failed efforts, this year’s November General Election ballot will likely include a question about whether to relax alcohol law in Precinct 2.
A petition circulated by the Precinct 2 Prosperity Project was certified to have enough signatures to make the measure eligible to be included on the ballot. The Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office certified that 2,498 signatures belonged to citizens living in Precinct 2 — almost 500 signatures more than required.
The last step in the process is for the commissioners court to consider putting the matter on the November ballot. Most of them have seemed supportive of doing so. Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves said the petition will be presented to the commissioners court on Aug. 17.
Proponents of the ballot measure have said its passage would make it easier for some Precinct 2 businesses that sell alcohol to operate. As it stands now, people in Center Point and other unincorporated portions of Precinct 2 can’t sell beer stronger than 5% or liquor without going through costly legal hoops. Even with a current legal loophole, wine sales are prohibited without a winery permit. A sole winery operates in Precinct 2 on the contingency that they sell or dispense wine that’s bottled in Texas and at least 75% made from grapes or other fruit grown in Texas.
Proponents of the measure have argued that Center Point-area residents, businesses, and the school district are in need of the economic boost that alcohol-related businesses have conferred upon areas along Texas wine trails.
Additionally, because the county's large events center is in Precinct 2, no cash bars are allowed there, which limits the ability of the facility to gain revenue to help cover its operations.
There appears to be no organized opposition to the measure.
This year marked the fourth attempt to put the question of alcohol sales to a vote in his precinct, Precinct 2 County Commissioner Tom Moser has said. The Precinct 2 Prosperity Program spearheaded this year’s effort. Over the last four months, its prospects of success seemed grim at times, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which restricted the extent to which the group could interact with the public. For example, group members refrained from taking their petition door to door, due to concerns about spreading the virus.
"From what I've experienced in this attempt, unity and teamwork have been equally important," Richards said. "Our team and supporters crossed every demographic, cultural, and political, 'line,' to pursue a common goal. Every single person worked selflessly and respectfully as a whole."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.