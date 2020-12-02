DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis and Ethan Chargois scored 20 points apiece as SMU romped past Houston Baptist 102-75 on Wednesday night. Chargois also had nine rebounds.
Feron Hunt had 18 points and 11 rebounds for SMU (3-0). Darius McNeill added 13 points.
It was the first time this season SMU scored at least 100 points.
Ty Dalton had 12 points for the Huskies (0-3). Myles Pierre added 11 points. Jade Tse had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.