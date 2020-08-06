One new coronavirus infection was reported by Peterson Health on Wednesday, bringing the local total since the pandemic started to 390.
"At this time, there are five patients hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center with COVID-19," said Rebecca Patterson, infection prevention nurse with Peterson Health in a Wednesday update. "The death toll for Kerr County is now six. None of these deaths have occurred at Peterson Health."
About 289 oral tests were conducted Wednesday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, according to a county press release. This brings the total tests conducted in Kerr County to 6,241, according to the release — including those administered by Peterson Health.
No more than 35 residents had been confirmed to have active infections, according to the latest information released by authorities.
As of Aug. 4, the latest information available, statewide active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 136,738, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, and 250 Texas counties had reported coronavirus infections. Fatalities from the disease totaled 7,497 and 3,908,235 had been tested in Texas. An estimated 315,652 people had recovered from the disease in Texas. Since the start of the pandemic, 459,887 infections had been reported in Texas. A total of 8,706 new cases and 236 deaths were reported on Aug. 4.
Nationwide, 1,577,851 people have recovered from the disease, 4,826,861 have been infected and 158,321 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 58,920,975 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 18,839,688 people had been infected since the pandemic began, 708,316 had died, and 11,384,444 had recovered, according to the university.
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (AP) — Nineteen people at a Texas nursing home have died due to the coronavirus and 24 employees have been infected, officials said.
Missouri City said it received notification Wednesday about the deaths and infections at Paradigm at First Colony Nursing Home after Yolanda Ford, the city’s mayor, sent a letter to the state’s health department requesting notice about cases in the Houston-area city.
“The city is concerned about the individuals and families who are affected by the Paradigm cases,” Ford said.
There was no answer early Thursday at a telephone listing for the facility.
Nursing homes have been hit hard by the pandemic. Residents and staff represent a tiny share of the U.S. population but account for as many as 4 in 10 coronavirus deaths, according to some estimates.
31 more cases confirmed Wednesday
Double digit case numbers continued Wednesday for Nacogdoches County, where 31 more cases of the coronavirus were confirmed.
Unlike the previous day, when the majority of 57 new cases were from long-term care facilities, only one of the cases announced Tuesday were related to nursing or assisted living care, according to the County Emergency Management Office. Nearly half were patients in their 30s or younger. Seven are from previously reported households.
Of the county’s now 283 active cases, 33 are hospitalized with 10 of those in ICU.
Since the first case was diagnosed four months ago, Nacogdoches County has had 746 confirmed cases, with 31 patients having died.
Texas GOP lawmakers sue governor over virus tracing contract
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Five Texas GOP lawmakers sued Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday over a $295 million contact tracing deal signed during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic that they claim skirted oversight and amounted to the governor exceeding his authority.
The lawmakers are among the most conservative in the state Legislature, and the lawsuit in a Travis County court broadly reflects ongoing anger from the Texas GOP's far right over Abbott's handling of the pandemic, including his orders in July to mandate face coverings that led to some county GOP groups censuring him.
The attorney who filed the lawsuit, Warren Norred, also represented Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, who in May became a symbol of rising conservative ire over coronavirus lockdown measures when she was jailed over refusing to close her business.
The contract with Frisco, Texas-based MTX Group, which has drawn criticism from both parties as inefficient, was never publicly posted. The five lawmakers contend the contract should have required approval from the Legislature — which is not set to return until January, and can only be brought back to work if Abbott calls a special session.
“Governor Abbott has elevated his own personal choices to be enforced as though they are law," the lawsuit states.
Abbott's office did not return a message seeking comment. MTX Group, which is also named in the lawsuit, did not immediately respond to an email. The lawsuit was filed by Republican state Reps. Mike Lang, Kyle Biederman, Bill Zedler, Steve Toth and state Sen. Bob Hall.
Rotary hits brakes on Stone Fort Bike Ride
Formerly delayed until October, the Old Stone Fort Bike Ride is the latest event to be canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The annual multi-course ride, which raises funds for the Nacogdoches Rotary Club, has been rescheduled for April 24, 2021.
The ride joins other events like the Texas Blueberry Festival and Sacred Heart Multicultural Festival that were initially postponed because of the virus but later canceled as the pandemic continues.
As of Wednesday, the Nacogdoches Jaycees are planning to hold the annual Red Dirt Mud Run on Oct. 3 at the county expo center. The outdoor event is usually held in heats of runners that are spaced out on the course.
With runners already registered and the event still two months away, Jaycees president Jason Reese said the group is moving forward while developing safety protocols. All events of 10 or more people must be approved by local authorities.
City officials have given the Jaycees permission to hold a Sept. 5 charity comedy show at the Fredonia Hotel featuring comedians Arvin Mitchell and Eric O’Shea.
The event is limited to 200 guests — four per table with tables spaced six or more feet apart — Reese said. Masks will be required.
The Jaycees will begin accepting reservations for the comedy show soon. Registration for the Mud Run is available online at www.reddirtmudrun.com.
Private schools in Texas limit enrollment as they aim to reopen classrooms
While debate about how to safely reopen public schools in Texas raged through the summer, Kim Olstrup was preparing to bring students back to her Midcities Montessori private school in Bedford. She bought an electrostatic disinfection device similar to one used on airplanes and halved enrollment from about 130 students to about 60 to accommodate social distancing in her classrooms.
In two weeks, her school for children in preschool to 12th grade will be open to students. Olstrup is optimistic enough about her precautions that she didn’t even consider turning to virtual learning as an option.
Private schools weighing whether to reopen their campuses as the coronavirus pandemic continues face a different calculus than their public counterparts. The fewer students in classrooms, the more income lost. But if they fall short on safety, private schools are more vulnerable to lawsuits than public schools.
Texas has about 900 accredited private schools that served about 250,000 students last academic year, according to the Texas Private Schools Association. Even with many Texas parents desperately seeking schools to take their children, private school enrollment is expected to drop for the next academic year, industry leaders and school leaders say.
But even with tuition income likely to go down, many schools are spending money they hadn’t budgeted for safety measures like disinfectants and personal protective equipment and buying online learning software.
Texas is set to receive almost $1.3 billion from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, the largest pot of money allocated for local education agencies — which includes public school districts and charter schools — under the CARES Act, said Morgan Craven, national director of policy, advocacy and community engagement for the Intercultural Development Research Association.
Private schools will get some of that money, but it’s unclear how much. Public schools usually have to set aside a portion of federal money for “equitable services” for private school students. The calculation is made based on how many low-income students go to private schools.
But a new rule from the U.S. Department of Education gives school districts the option to distribute the federal money based proportionally on how many district students attend a private school regardless of income. By adding caveats to how the federal money can be used, the department has made it more difficult to choose the option that only funds low-income students and effectively increases how much federal funding a private school can receive, Craven said.
The latter option means Texas’ private schools could potentially get up to $44.2 million in federal funding, while the former would allocate about $5.5 million to private schools — about a more than $38 million difference.
While school districts are still deciding how they’ll share funds, so far most school districts have chosen to distribute them proportionally, said Laura Colangelo, executive director of the Texas Private Schools Association.
Many private schools want to reopen classrooms, administrators said, but several are cutting back the number of students they will admit as they ramp up safety precautions.
Why Texas’ coronavirus data comes with caveats
AUSTIN — Accurate and up-to-date coronavirus data is critical — not just for informing the officials making policy, but for parents trying to decide whether to send their kids to day care and business owners wondering whether to reopen their stores.
But Texas officials keep correcting the data — whether it’s because of human error, shifting benchmarks or bureaucratic changes. Last week, Texas increased its coronavirus fatality toll by hundreds of people — then lowered it again, lending fuel to skeptics who question the accuracy of the government data. The state does not typically report complete hospitalization data, and during a recent week was reporting even less than usual. And a myriad of tests with varying accuracy have confused its metrics, with some local health departments including test results the state considers unreliable.
Experts say the state’s coronavirus data is useful as long as users understand its limitations — and can identify misinformation campaigns that attempt to discredit it. Generating precise, comprehensive data about a previously unknown virus that has infected millions is next to impossible. Rapidly changing testing technology, inconsistent data collection processes and an evolving understanding of the virus’ effects on the human body have complicated the state’s herculean task of reporting health data that researchers, policymakers, journalists and the public devour each day.
"The overall data are reliable in showing what is happening with Covid-19 in Texas, particularly when taken together," said Chris Van Deusen, a spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services.
"What we collect and publish every day is provisional data that hasn't yet gone completely through those rigorous checks and is subject to change," Van Deusen said. "Because of that, not every piece of data will be precise 100% of the time, and we don't expect it to be, but it is accurate enough to let us know what's happening and guide our response."
The Texas Department of State Health Services coronavirus dashboard updates daily with new numbers of confirmed cases, tests performed, deaths and more, with limited demographic information and some numbers broken out by county. Texas fares well on data transparency in comparison with other states, earning an A for the quality of its data from The Atlantic’s Covid Tracking Project, one of the most robust U.S. resources on the virus.
“From a purely informational point of view, the [state] dashboard is helpful. … If you’re actually working in data with Covid-19, trying to inform policy or disease modeling, those researchers are well aware of the limitations that we have right now,” said Angela Clendenin, an epidemiologist at the Texas A&M University School of Public Health. “There’s utility in it because we recognize that it’s imperfect.”
But over the past four months, data errors have plagued several important metrics that the state reports, mistakes that have the potential to mislead decision-makers about the virus’ true course and to feed dangerous misinformation narratives. Those risks are particularly urgent at a time when epidemiologists are calling for protective measures such as mask-wearing and keeping distance from others.
“It’s only with the data that I can make a prediction” or policy recommendations, said Rajesh Nandy, a professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of North Texas Health Science Center who recently analyzed whether mask orders slowed viral transmission in North Texas.
“Of course we want the data as reliable as possible, but nothing is perfect,” said Nandy, who as a public health researcher is used to adjusting for data discrepancies.
Last week, the state had to twice correct its tally of coronavirus fatalities.
On Monday, the state counted hundreds of previously unreported deaths after switching how it tallied fatalities. Previously, it had relied on local officials’ records; now, it relies on data from death certificates.
By Thursday, state officials issued a mea culpa, removing several hundred deaths that had been erroneously counted because of an “automation error.”
The significant correction set off a scramble for researchers. And the reaction on social media was swift, providing fuel to incorrect claims made by virus skeptics who said that death tallies include fatalities of Covid-positive individuals who died by other means, like car accidents. They do not.
In the end, the state’s reported coronavirus death toll grew by 8% after accounting for the new methodology and the subsequent correction.
"Of course, all data has limitations, and there are times we get updated or better information, and we make changes as quickly and transparently as possible," Van Deusen said. The amount of data officials are collecting during the coronavirus pandemic and the speed at which they're sharing it, he said, "is unlike anything public health has ever done before."
"In normal circumstances, there is a months-long process of reconciling information and doing quality checks before publishing final data on infectious diseases. That's not nearly fast enough for Covid-19, so we and our partners have to move much more quickly," he said.
The state’s new method of counting deaths has created discrepancies with local tallies. The state is reporting hundreds more Harris County deaths than Harris County leaders are. It’s just the opposite in Hidalgo County, part of the hard-hit Rio Grande Valley, where local leaders are reporting hundreds more dead than the state claims.
State health officials say local leaders may be incorrectly including deaths of people who did not live in Hidalgo County. Local leaders say the state’s death certificates have been delayed, leading to incorrect reports — and that they weren’t consulted before the state announced a major change in its reporting methods.
State officials have said they are doing their best under trying and unprecedented circumstances.
Even under the best circumstances, the state’s data paints an incomplete picture of the virus’ spread. Researchers estimate that the true number of coronavirus cases could be more than 10 times the number of positive tests. As many as half of the people who contract the virus may never experience symptoms, making their cases hard to include. Death tolls are also undercounted, researchers agree — the question is by how much.
Distrust of the data
Experts say that those sudden changes can erode the trust of the public at a state or county level.
Brian Southwell, a misinformation expert at RTI International in North Carolina, said while reporting challenges are understandable, “without proper contextualization, that can lead to misinterpretation or misperception.”
Southwell says these perceptions show that government officials have not always “perfectly articulated” what counts as a Covid-19 fatality. Explaining the process of how data is collected and why it is not perfect should be part of the efforts to build confidence, he said.
Those false narratives also circulate in Texas. On July 14, DSHS warned that “an unauthorized and misleading chart using the DSHS logo [was] circling the internet.” The chart presented flawed statistics: For example, the number of flu cases for a full year was compared to only four months of Covid-19 cases. “Misinformation can lead people to make decisions based on false or inaccurate information,” wrote the department on Twitter on July 24.
The incorrect idea that the Covid-19 death toll is artificially inflated has been identified as one of the enduring misleading narratives around the pandemic in preliminary research, said Jessica Collier, who studies misinformation at the Center for Media Engagement at the University of Texas at Austin. A growing body of research shows that human brains are “biased to process information as true the first time that we hear it” — making it difficult to correct false claims later, she said.
Incomplete hospitalization data
In many ways, the corrections to death data were a repeat of earlier issues with the state counts. Texas’ data on how many Texans are hospitalized for Covid-19 has never been entirely complete, state public health officials said publicly for the first time last week.
The revelation came after the state’s reported hospitalization numbers plummeted July 23 by more than 2,000. The drop didn’t represent a sudden mass discharge of Texans from local hospitals, officials said, but rather a complication brought on by incomplete data.
That week, around 15% of Texas’ more than 500 hospitals stopped sharing data with state public health officials, who blamed a new federal reporting requirement that had caught hospital administrators unawares. Texas Department of State Health Services officials did not disclose which hospitals stopped submitting data about coronavirus patient numbers.
The new policy came from the Trump administration, which announced July 15 that hospitals would no longer share data with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and instead send it to a private technology firm contracted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Hospitals had mere days in some cases to overhaul their data-sharing practices.
The recent shift represented “a lot more reporting,” said Pat Harrison, vice president of system quality and patient safety at Houston Methodist.
Reporting hospitalizations to HHS is tied to resources allocation, such as the distribution of remdesivir, an antiviral drug used to treat Covid-19.
The public soon faced a dearth of information about where the most gravely sickened Texans were being cared for, even though an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott has required hospitals to report daily information to the state since March.
“It is the hospitalization rate and sadly the death rate that give us the most solid indications of how bad or how threatening the outbreak is in our area, so it’s a pretty profoundly important piece of information for folks to have,” said Anne Dunkelberg, an associate director and health policy expert at Every Texan. The Austin-based think tank joined more than 100 organizations in signing a letter that asked White House officials to return hospital data collection responsibilities to the CDC.
Texas health officials say the state’s data has returned to its usual level of thoroughness, with between 94% and 98% of hospitals reporting daily figures to the Texas Department of State Health Services. But the agency no longer includes a disclaimer on its website noting that the data was highly incomplete from July 23 through July 28. Van Deusen said the state's hospitalization figures were "enough to provide a well-informed picture of hospital demand and capacity across the state and regionally."
Testing questions
The state has also seen issues with its reporting of positive coronavirus tests, many of them tied to the number of different types of tests and their differing reliability.
As the Houston Chronicle reported Sunday, Texas’ count of tests does not include tens of thousands of rapid-result antigen tests, which suggests the state is vastly underreporting the number of Texans who have tested positive for the virus. Antigen tests are taken by nasal or throat swab like other tests, but results are much faster. Since they are more likely to miss an active coronavirus infection, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers these tests to indicate a “probable” case, not a confirmed one. Unlike some other states, Texas does not report probable cases, so it does not include antigen test results on its dashboard.
Last month, the state cut some 5,500 cases from its tally of confirmed coronavirus tests when it discovered Bexar and Nueces counties had been including antigen test positives alongside positive results from other types of tests.
In May, state health officials admitted that in formal statewide tallies, they had been grouping standard viral tests with antibody tests. Experts say it’s important to distinguish between antibody tests — which detect whether someone was previously infected — and viral tests, which show whether someone currently has the virus. Abbott had incorrectly said that state officials were not commingling the numbers before health officials confirmed that they were.
The corrected data led to a small change — less than 1% — in the state’s positivity rate, the share of people who test positive for the virus.
Despite its issues, Texas is providing more and better information than states like Ohio, Missouri and Connecticut, according to some groups that track all 50 states’ data. The Covid Tracking Project, which gives Texas an A, ranks states based on how they report demographics, patient outcomes and testing data, among other factors.
Experts say that as they grapple with a new disease, the guidance changes quickly and often. Data collection will improve with researchers’ understanding of the virus.
People “need to understand some of those challenges that we [face] as data collectors in this unprecedented pandemic dealing with an unprecedented disease,” said Clendenin, the Texas A&M epidemiologist. “We will have a much better idea of how to go back in and look at the data and be able to work with the data when we get on the other side of this.”
Gov. Greg Abbott stresses local school officials ‘know best’ whether schools should reopen
Gov. Greg Abbott stressed Tuesday that only local school boards, not local governments, have the power to decide how to open schools this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"The bottom line is the people who know best ... about that are the local school officials," Abbott said during a news conference in San Antonio, echoing a message he's now been relaying amid questions about the process.
Abbott also said in preparation for the new school year, the state has already distributed to schools more than 59 million masks, more than 24,000 thermometers, more than 565,000 gallons of hand sanitizer and more than 500,000 face shields. He described the state's personal protective equipment levels as bountiful even as the state faces an "an even greater strain" on the supply due to the coming school reopenings and flu season.
Abbott and other state leaders have backed a legal opinion from Attorney General Ken Paxton that prohibits local health authorities from issuing blanket school closures for all schools in their jurisdiction before the academic year begins. Local school boards can currently decide to keep schools closed to in-person learning for up to eight weeks, with the possibility to apply for waivers to remain shuttered beyond that timeframe.
Under the state's guidance, local health officials can only intervene if there is an outbreak once students return to campus, at which point they can temporarily shut down a school.
Hospitals in Brazoria County steady despite falling numbers
Hospitalizations are not decreasing despite the relative drop in reported infections of the novel coronavirus in Brazoria County.
CHI St. Luke’s Brazosport CEO Al Guevara called his hospital’s numbers “stable but stubbornly high.”
“They are stable, but it’s not down,” Guevara said. “The days are incremental day-to-day. It’s going to take another few days to see if its downward trajectory.”
Brazoria County reported 108 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the first day of more than 100 cases since Friday. This follows a relatively-low 72 cases Monday and 74 Sunday.
Guevara noted the hospital has had many discharges and will continue to look at the positives going forward.
“It’s stable and not increasing and that’s all we can hope for right now,” he said. “The numbers are disappointing, but we are not overwhelmed.”
UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus has also remained steady with no trend either way, Marketing Communications Manager Tonya Visor said.
“It’s staying steady and no major changes,” Visor said.
Tuesday marked the first day this month to have more than 100 new cases. Of Tuesday’s reported 108 people to test positive, 25 reside in Pearland — the county’s most populated and most affected city.
Angleton followed with 18, Alvin with 14, Freeport at 13, Lake Jackson with 11, Clute with eight, Manvel with four, three in Brazoria and Richwood, two in West Columbia and Sweeny and one in each Liverpool, Holiday Lakes and Rosharon.
Residents in their 20s made up a quarter of the people announced to test positive Tuesday with 27 — the highest of that age group since July 26.
People in their 40s followed with 18, 17 were in their 50s, 16 in their 30s, 10 from 10 to 19, nine in their 60s, five in their 70s, four younger than 10 and two older than 80.
None of the cases were related to nursing homes or the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
The county also reported another 59 residents reported to have recovered from the virus.
Brazoria County now has precisely 6,000 cases reported, tying the shortest time span to announce 1,000 new cases at eight days. Of those, 3,128 are confirmed active and 2,806 have recovered. There are 22 cases considered probable and 44 people with COVID-19 have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
State projects budget shortfall approaching $5 billion
Texas will face a budget shortfall of close to $5 billion because of the coronavirus pandemic and volatility in the oil market, state Comptroller Glenn Hegar predicted Monday.
The economic forecast calls for a shortfall of $4.56 billion, the largest since legislators met amid the economic downturn of 2008-09. Legislators signaled they were preparing for a much larger deficit.
“Nearly $4.6 billion is a big hole, but it’s not as big as I was expecting,” Republican state Rep. Travis Clardy said. “It’s a concern but it’s manageable.”
Clardy faces Democrat Alec Johnson in November in a race for the District 11 seat.
The new assessment is a sharp reversal from October’s forecast that had Texas in line for an estimated $3 billion surplus. State officials cautioned the bleak new budget projections were fraught with uncertainty given that the virus continues to spread in Texas, which for a month has been one of the hardest-hit parts of the U.S.
“It’s important to note that this revised estimate carries unprecedented uncertainty. We’re assuming the state will effectively manage the outbreak and that infection rates won’t overwhelm our health care system,” Hegar said in a statement.
The pandemic has wrecked state budgets across the country and forced governments to consider deep cuts. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May ordered many state agencies to begin looking to cut spending by 5% before the Legislature meets again in January. The state has so far not made any major budget cuts or layoffs.
The 86th Texas Legislature, which last met in 2019, pumped around $11.6 billion into public education, and though lawmakers next session will deal with tightening statewide budget, Clardy said he did not think education would lose any funding.
“We made a very significant commitment to public education last session. It wasn’t just a one-time commitment,” he said. “I do not see us looking back and more importantly I do not see us reneging our promise to public education in Texas.”
The coronavirus had a major impact on tax revenues, particularly taxes from hotels, automobiles and mixed beverage sales.
“Fiscal 2020’s sales tax revenues, buoyed by strong collections in the first half of the year, are expected to finish about 1% below fiscal 2019 totals, followed by a drop of more than 4% in fiscal 2021,” Hegar said.
Hegar noted “substantial risks” “on both the upside and downside” to his latest forecast.
“If the spread of the virus slows or stops sooner than anticipated, if consumers and businesses return to pre-pandemic levels of economic activity more readily than assumed or if the federal government provides more aid, Texas may finish the 2020-21 biennium with more revenue than projected today,” he said. “On the other hand, if COVID-19 case counts continue to increase or accelerate, if there is a substantial new wave of infections nationally or in Texas in the fall or winter or if consumers and businesses are slower to resume economic activity than assumed, revenue collected this biennium could fall short, perhaps far short, of this updated forecast.”
TLU graduates earn degrees, hoods at small outdoor ceremony
The coronavirus pandemic pushed most Texas Lutheran University students to an online graduation format; however, one graduating student worked alongside her professors to host a small face-to-face ceremony for her peers.
Texas Lutheran University graduate Brianna Rios, 23, collaborated with her professors and a local restaurant to give her fellow Master of Accountancy (MaCY) students the graduation celebration they were missing due to the coronavirus.
“With the pandemic, our graduation got canceled and all of my classmates, we’ve been here for five long years, and I felt like we deserved to have some type of celebration,” Rios said.
On Saturday, eight of the 12 students graduating from the Master of Accountancy program met up with members of their families, friends and professors for an in-person graduation and meal at the Powerplant Texas Grill.
“This means a lot to them,” Texas Lutheran University Business and Economics Department chair Fernando Garza said. “When the idea came up, originally, we were going to have a face-to-face in the stadium, but things changed. A lot of things are changing with the virus, but we wanted to give something to the students.”
While the faculty wanted to celebrate their students’ accomplishments, the students were the ones who took the reins on making it happen, Garza said.
“This had to come from them, because it’s important that it was student-led, student-driven; and all of us here, the accounting faculty, we’re here to support them,” he said.
When the prospect of a face-to-face graduation was floated amongst Texas Lutheran University staff members, safety was the number one concern, Garza said. The plans had to ensure everyone was following the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which included face coverings and social distancing.
The ceremony was held outside also helping to reduce the potential for spreading the coronavirus. Rios, who frequented the Powerplant, felt it was the perfect place for the ceremony.
“We have happy hours here all the time, and I called Nicole (Baptiste, manager of the Powerplant), and within a minute, she was like ‘yeah, absolutely,’” Rios said.
Hosting the function for the graduates was an easy decision, Baptiste said.
“I feel so grateful to be able to do this for them,” she said. “I had fun working it out with Brianna — she did it all. I’m so glad we were able to do this for them. I was really bummed for them when their ceremonies were canceled.”
When the coronavirus pandemic began, graduate Jacob Kouremetis, 23, said he was unsure of how the future of graduation would look for his small class, but he remained hopeful throughout.
“We were optimistic for a May graduation and when it got pushed back to August, we were optimistic as well, but you can’t control the virus and the spread of it,” he said. “It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to get all the graduates together so we can all celebrate as a class but I’m glad at least we got to do this together.”
The event lasted about 15 minutes, consisting of a speech from Business and Economics professor Rebecca Hicks followed by a hood ceremony and prayer on the Powerplant’s outdoor patio. While the event didn’t last long, Rios said the memories last a lifetime.
“All of us were all giggling and laughing at the beginning of the ceremony, and we had a couple jokes cracked by our professors,” she said. “We’re used to seeing each other every single day. We’re a small school, so we go hours a day seeing each other, so we’re all catching up, and of course, with our families, it was a nice turnout.”
Brianna’s mother, Erika Rios, said celebrating her daughter’s college career at a location they visited often was special.
“We’re very proud of her,” Erika said. “She’s the first in her family to graduate, and she never gave up. For the professors to volunteer to come and still give them their hoods, it was a beautiful ceremony. For them to offer this whole area to us for free, we totally appreciate that.”
Jacob’s mother, Julie Kouremetis, said watching her son adapt to the online format brought on by the coronavirus pandemic was difficult.
“I think he really missed the interaction with the other students,” she said. “They still had a lot of contact with each other, and I think the professors have been amazing and very supportive. It’s not just hard on the kids; it’s hard on the teachers.”
Jacob said seeing his classmates after months of online only interactions was special.
“Not many of us had classes without the other, so it is definitely a tight-knit group,” he said. “And so that made it even more fun and more special to be able to do this today. It was like missing your family that you weren’t able to see for a while, and it was just nice to be able to see everyone and spend time with each other even if it’s just for the afternoon.”
If the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause complications in the future, Saturday’s small ceremony could be used as a learning tool for potential future graduation efforts, Garza said.
“God forbid this should last ’til December, but, if it does, then we should be ready,” he said. “I can see a situation where if you’re going to have any kind of ceremony that’s going to have to be outside, you’re going to have to have a lot of air blowing. Everybody’s still going to have to mask up and do everything that they can.”
Hard-hit restaurant industry still struggling
The coronavirus pandemic hit like an ocean wave — one that knocks you off your feet, said Dr. Emily Williams Knight, CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association.
The restaurant industry in particular, she said, has been struggling against an angry ocean ever since.
“As soon as you get up, you get hit by another wave,” Knight told members of the local Chamber of Commerce during a weekly conference call Tuesday.
It’s strange to remember what life was like before March, she said.
“Everything has changed in this sector,” she said. “We thought it would be about Easter when everything would be normal again. It’s anything but normal.”
Texas restaurants were ordered to close in March, allowed to reopen May 1 with 25% capacity and space restrictions. Capacity was expanded to 75% in June, but a surge in cases prompted Gov. Greg Abbott to close bars and reduce restaurant capacity to 50% by the end of the month.
Two of the county’s largest recipients of a federal coroanvirus aid program designed to keep workers on the payroll are restaurant companies.
Going into July, Knight said, 600,000 restaurant employees remained sidelined, and the Texas Restaurant Association predicts 30% of the state’s restaurants could permanently close due to the pandemic.
In Nacogdoches, North Street fixtures Jimmy John’s and Posado’s have closed this year in addition to downtown’s Gall’s Cafe.
Among the most imperiled, Knight said, are locally owned establishments that lack the resources of large chains.
“It’s the small mom and pops that have 25 tables and half of them have been taken out,” she said. “They don’t have a drive-thru, and delivery companies are taking 25% of the profits. Those are who we are most concerned about right now.”
After losing revenue and products in March and April, restaurants are now struggling to make a profit with reduced capacities, increased meat prices and product shortages — all while struggling to rehire staff.
Most recently, a deadlock over unemployment benefits has stalled a federal coronavirus relief package that Knight says could be a lifeline for struggling small businesses.
“As an association, we are trying to get everyone here open, but also know that even getting people further open isn’t going to make a difference if we can’t get additional relief and support,” she said.
The restaurant industry is the hardest hit in the nation in terms of unemployment.
“We still have 6 million unemployed Americans, 47% minority in our workforce and we cannot afford to keep these people on the sideline,” she says. “If you’re not eating out, please eat out. If you don’t feel comfortable, eat outside. And if you don’t feel comfortable doing either of those, please get take out or curbside or most importantly buy gift cards for later. We’re losing too many, and we need to do whatever we can do right now to keep them open.”
More than 3.1 million Texans have filed for unemployment relief since mid-March
The coronavirus pandemic has steered the economy into the path of a recession. In Texas, the state’s unemployment rate remains high, and more than 3.1 million people have filed for unemployment relief since mid-March. The week ending August 1, a total of 61,940 Texans filed initial applications for unemployment relief. Texas’ sales tax revenues — the largest source of funding for the state budget — dropped for several months and have created a shortfall that officials will have to fill.
The number of Texas families that have applied for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has increased, demand has spiked at food banks across the state and rent programs have run dry in various cities. The state’s outdated and understaffed unemployment insurance office has left countless Texans confused and without unemployment benefits.
Cities are furloughing and laying off city employees, and officials have already ordered state agencies to begin making budget cuts.
Even though businesses across a wide swath of industries are allowed to reopen, some bars and restaurants have voluntarily closed again after employees contracted the new coronavirus. Economists say weakened oil prices, high unemployment and the ongoing public health crisis will slow Texas’ economic recovery.
The week ending August 1, a total of 61,940 Texans filed initial applications for unemployment relief. This is the lowest number of weekly initial applications filed since mid-March. Since mid-March, about 3.1 million Texans have applied for unemployment insurance, more than in all of 2019. The Texas Tribune is tracking the number of out-of-work Texans filing for unemployment relief with the Texas Workforce Commission each week.
Central Texas to Receive $743K in Second Round of Coronavirus Recovery Grants for Public Housing Authorities
Several Central Texas cities and counties were awarded a total of $742,582 in another round of federal grants to help public housing authorities recover from the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in March, comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.
“As Texans continue to grapple with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, it’s critical that we continue to do everything we can to shield them from the economic fallout,” Cornyn said. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to encourage economic recovery in Central Texas amid this deadly pandemic.”
This is a Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program fund assignment for CARES Act – Administrative Fees – Second Award. This funding action provides Administrative Fee budget authority to PHAs in accordance with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) (Public Law 116-136), enacted on March 27, 2020 to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV), including the Mainstream Vouchers. At the time of this assignment, $472.2 million was available to fund CARES Act Administrative fee awards.
City/County
Grantee Name
Amount
TAYLOR
Taylor Housing Authority
$ 37,449
AUSTIN
Austin Housing Authority
$ 999,834
AUSTIN
Housing Authority of Travis County
$ 121,656
AUSTIN
Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs
$ 140,871
AUSTIN
Austin Housing Authority
$ 28,638
AUSTIN
Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs
$ 5,268
CAMERON
Housing Authority of Cameron
$ 15,855
BURNET
Burnet Housing Authority
$ 13,213
ELGIN
Elgin Housing Authority
$ 6,809
BASTROP
Bastrop Housing Authority
$ 4,207
GEORGETOWN
Georgetown Housing Authority
$ 19,827
SMITHVILLE
Smithville Housing Authority
$ 8,611
ROUND ROCK
Round Rock Housing Authority
$ 17,222
MARBLE FALLS
Marble Falls Housing Authority
$ 25,692
TOTAL
$ 1,445,152
-From press release
Some state figures from the Texas Tribune
While hospitalizations declined, more than 20% of coronavirus deaths were reported in the past week.
There were 7,497 COVID-19 deaths in Texas as of Aug. 5 — 236 more than the day before and 1,545 more than a week ago. On March 4, DSHS reported Texas’ first positive case of the coronavirus, in Fort Bend County. The patient had recently traveled abroad. A month later on April 4, there were 6,110 cases in 151 counties. As of Aug. 5, there are 459,887 cases in 250 counties.
The rate of infections per 1,000 residents is especially high in the Panhandle’s Moore County, where COVID-19 cases were tied to a meatpacking plant, and in counties with state prisons such as Walker and Jones. In other rural areas where the presence of the virus has yet to be confirmed, testing has been scarce. Newer hotspots have emerged in South Texas and the Coastal Bend — Nueces County, home to Corpus Christi, had one of the fastest growing outbreaks in July.
On Aug. 5, the state reported 11,328 available staffed hospital beds, including 1,155 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 15.5% of total hospital beds. In late April, Abbott ordered hospitals to reserve 15% of beds for COVID-19 patients.
According to DSHS, these numbers do not include beds at psychiatric hospitals or other psychiatric facilities. They do include psychiatric and pediatric beds at general hospitals, and pediatric beds at children’s hospitals.
NOTES
- On August 3, the state removed 536 duplicate confirmed cases from the overall cases count for Bexar County.
- On July 30, the state said an “automation error” caused approximately 225 deaths to be incorrectly added to the overall death count. We updated the cumulative numbers for July 27-29 to account for this error.
- From July 23 to July 28, between 9% and 18% of hospitals reported incomplete hospitalization numbers due to changes in reporting to meet federal requirements. As of July 29, 5% of hospitals are reporting incomplete data, which falls within what the state says is the typical range of incomplete data.
- On July 27, the state added more than 400 unreported deaths from coronavirus to the total death count after changing its method for counting deaths to rely on death certificates.
- Abbott said local health authorities can shut down schools if there’s evidence of an outbreak after students have returned to campus — but cannot shut them down before schools open.
