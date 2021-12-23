Police have released more details about a child sexual assault investigation involving a 30-year-old former “house parent” at Hill Country Youth Ranch.
Alexandra Galindo lived in a cabin on the ranch and supervised the children there for the past three years, during which time she had “a romantic and sexual relationship with at least two children between the ages of 13-15 years old,” according to a Thursday press release from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
“Digital evidence was also uncovered showing inappropriate non-sexual relationships with multiple other children where she was providing alcohol, nicotine vape pens, and narcotics to the children,” reads the release.
Investigators “were able to uncover more evidence showing Galindo’s dark, and unbelievable interactions with these adolescent children,” reads the release.
The sheriff’s office advised she be prosecuted on a charge of sexual performance of a child, which is punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. She was in the county jail as of Thursday on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.
The youth ranch is home to children taken from their families by the courts due to abuse or neglect.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of a report involving an ex-employee,” said Krystle Ramsay, executive director of the youth ranch, in a Tuesday email. “Hill Country Youth Ranch is committed to the safety and well-being of our children. We are unable to comment further as there is still an ongoing investigation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.