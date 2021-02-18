Food trucks may begin arriving Friday or later, according to a top city official.
Walmart and H-E-B had to dispose of a massive amount of food in the last few days due to power outages affecting refrigeration, and the dangerous roads, outages at warehouses and related closures have interrupted supply chains, preventing trucks from arriving.
“So you won’t find meat or dairy and frozen foods and things like that,” said Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel in a community-update video posted Thursday to the city’s Facebook page.
McDaniel noted that food stores are running low at the big grocery stores.
“Until we see trucks coming up I-10, that’s going to be a problem,” McDaniel said. “We think trucks will start rolling in tomorrow at best. So that condition should improve, but it’s going to take a little time for that to happen.”
Walmart and H-E-B closed at 5 p.m. Thursday. Walmart had been closed Wednesday due to a lack of running water. Both stores have been limiting the number of purchases of some items.
“We’re working around the clock to get more product to stores,” reads a Feb. 18 press release from H-E-B.
The local H-E-Bs will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, according to the release, but Saturday and Sunday hours were not posted as of Thursday late afternoon. Kerrville’s Walmart hadn’t announced when it would open on Friday, but it opened at 10 a.m. Thursday, according to its Facebook page.
H-E-B customers were asked to bring their own grocery bags, as some stores are experiencing a low inventory of grocery bags. Curbside and Home Delivery orders at the stores have been canceled, but will resume “as soon as possible,” states the H-E-B release.
Walmart is tracking the winter weather across the country in real time and has activated its Emergency Operations Center at the Walmart Home Office in Arkansas.
“In the EOC, we work directly with logistics, store operations and other teams within the business to align our support plans,” wrote Walmart spokesman Casey Staheli in a Wednesday email. “Our priority is, and continues to be, the safety of our associates and customers — taking care of them and their families. We’re staying closely connected to our operators in the field to help ensure we’re stocking the appropriate items and keeping track of shipments to deliver for our customers. We have emergency support teams dedicated to helping our stores during critical events and our Merchandising, Replenishment, Supply Chain and Logistics teams are working to have critical supplies and products in store as quickly as possible.”
