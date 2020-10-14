A 31-year-old Kerrville man has been jailed on suspicion of touching a child in a sexual manner.
A KPD officer arrested Isaac Martinez Herrera on Oct. 8 on a warrant issued in Bexar County, where he’s accused of committing the offense, which is a felony.
Herrera has been arrested three times previously in Kerr County on suspicion of violating bond on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, driving without a valid license, and public intoxication.
Herrera was released from the Kerr County jail on Oct. 9 on a $25,000 bond, according to county records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.