A COVID-19 outbreak has occurred at the Kerr County jail, confirmed Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha on Tuesday.
Leitha told The Kerrville Daily Times the facility will no longer accept inmates from other counties until the outbreak is contained. He wasn’t immediately available to say how many inmates or staff had been infected. More details will be released when available.
Remote court hearings, to be held over the internet, were implemented for inmates at the jail on Monday.
“Covid is spreading quickly in the Kerr County Jail, ALL inmates need to appear by zoom only,” reads a Monday email from court coordinator Christine McEntyre to various county personnel and attorneys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.