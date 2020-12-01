A Kerrville man was jailed on suspicion of stealing a firearm from a residence, which is a felony in Texas.
About 6:30 a.m. Nov. 25, a KPD officer was dispatched to the 1400 block of Sidney Baker Street to take a report of a theft of a firearm, according to Sgt. Chuck Bocock, KPD spokesman.
The complainant gave the officer a description of the person believed to have stolen the handgun. The suspect had been an acquaintance and guest at the complainant's home.
About 5 p.m. the same day, officers found the suspect in the 300 block of Sidney Baker South and discovered he was in possession of the firearm, Bocok said.
The man, Michael Darron Smith, was arrested and officers recommended charges of public intoxication and theft of a firearm, which is punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. According to jail records, it was Smith’s first arrest in Kerr County, and he is homeless.
Smith was released the next day on a $5,000 bond to secure his appearance in felony court, and a promise to pay $100 if he doesn’t show up to municipal court.
