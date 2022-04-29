Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 29, 2022 @ 11:52 pm
April 30, 2022
The weather pattern becomes more active across Texas over the weekend. Most of the activity remains north of the Hill Country, but a few storms cannot be ruled out each day and night.
If storms develop, they could produce frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds. Higher rain chances exist Monday and Tuesday.
ISOLATED STORMS SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Saturday. A weak cold front stalls across the area during the day.
The frontal boundary could trigger isolated showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for hail and strong wind gusts in the stronger storms that develop.
High temperatures warm into the lower and middle 80s. Southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph, except for higher gusts near thunderstorms.
STRAY SHOWERS AND STORMS SATURDAY NIGHT
Low clouds redevelop during the late night and early morning hours Sunday. A few evening showers and storms cannot be ruled out.
Low temperatures end up in the middle 60s. Southeast winds continue at 5 to 15 mph.
Patchy fog is also possible by daybreak Sunday.
MOSTLY CLOUDY SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy skies continue Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon. A mixture of clouds and sunshine are expected late Sunday afternoon.
Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon.
Highs top out in the middle 80s.
South-southeast winds increase to 15 to 25 mph after 11 a.m. Sunday. The winds remain gusty through the overnight hours.
SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Sunday night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible off and on throughout the night.
Low temperatures remain in the middle 60s.
South winds continue at 15 to 25 mph overnight.
SCATTERED STORMS MONDAY
Mostly cloudy skies start the week off Monday. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day.
High temperatures hold in the upper 70s to lower 80s due to clouds and storm chances.
South winds continue at 10 to 20 mph.
