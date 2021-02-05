Ashlynn Way came to play Friday night to lead the Lady Antlers against Dripping Springs, 56-29.
Way scored the first bucket of the night and dominated the game on both sides of the ball.
The entire team played fundamentally well all night long and made the Lady Tigers fight for every basket.
Ally Beck accounted for 14 of the 29 total points scored by Dripping Springs, and she knocked down four 3s on the night.
Ashlee Zirkel has been playing well and scored in double digits again with a total of 11 points for the Lady Antlers. Zirkel scored 5 points to close out the first quarter after she buried a 3-pointer, followed by a steal and a bucket to put Tivy on top, 17-9, after one quarter.
Tivy maintained their offensive intensity in the second quarter.
Zirkel played unselfishly, dishing the ball to Way during the second quarter and doing the same for Riley Dill later in the period to give the Lady Antlers a 25-18 lead.
Zirkel picked off a Lady Tiger and called her own number for the easy layup to extend the lead to 30-18.
Jamie Jackson nailed a 3-point bucket during the quarter that helped Tivy build a 32-19 lead at the half.
Way contributed four of the 6 total points made by the Lady Antlers in the third quarter, and Stella Hendricks dropped another basket to make it 38-25 Tivy at the end of the third quarter.
Hendricks had a total of 6 points on the night, including a score at the buzzer to give Tivy a 56-29 win.
Dill finished the night with 7 points.
Cassidy Harmon played valuable minutes during the game and scored 6 points with Jackson adding another 5 points off a bucket and two free throws.
Tivy shot 75% from the free throw line as a team.
Laurel Pruitt scored 4 points, and Amelia Balser knocked down a shot in the fourth quarter.
Jaida Davis rounded out scoring during the fourth quarter hitting a key free throw at the end of the game.
"My bigs did a good job of closing out tonight," Tivy Coach Christy Dill said. "Our guards did much better one-on-one."
Coach Dill said she has been talking to her team about being balanced on the court and it showed Friday night.
"It was a great team effort," Dill assessed. "It's the little things and they keep showing up and they keep working hard."
LADY ANTLERS MAKE THE PLAYOFFS
Tivy advanced to the playoffs and will be challenged by Cedar Park in a neutral site playoff match next Thursday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. in Johnson City.
