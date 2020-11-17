Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The coronavirus' surge across Texas was felt directly in Kerrville on Tuesday as Peterson Health reported 19 new cases, and a prominent church was forced to close its offices due to the virus. 

After dropping to eight patients on Monday, Peterson Regional Medical Center saw its hospitalization numbers climb back to 11 on Tuesday. The hospital has had 10 or more people hospitalized with COVID-19 in 16 of the first 17 days of November. 

Kerrville's First Presbyterian Church announced that it was closing its offices through Nov. 23 to contain an outbreak there. 

Over the last five days, Kerr County has had 55 people test positive for the virus. Kerr County Emergency Services Coordinator Dub Thomas told The Kerrville Daily Times that there were 137 active infections as of Monday. With Tuesday's count that drives the number to 156. Thomas now estimates the total number of people who have had COVID-19 at 1,137, including at least 18 fatalities. 

That number does not include deaths in nursing homes or at the Kerrville Veterans Affairs Hospital. The Department of Veterans Affairs has declined to confirm the number of deaths that have happened in Kerrville, instead pointing to 85 deaths in the San Antonio region. 

Since Nov. 12, Kerr County's positivity rate of those tested is about 16% — well above the 10% threshold the state has said is acceptable. 

Peterson Health Covid-19 Testing Results

Date Positive cases Tests conducted Total tests Hospitalized Positivity Rate
Nov. 17 19 124 9672 11 15.3%
Nov. 16 23 172 9548 8 13.3%
Nov. 13 13 91 9376 12 14.2%
Nov. 12 10 105 9285 12 9.5%
Nov. 11 6 74 9180 12 8.1%
Nov. 10 12 227 9106 12 5.2%
Nov. 9 18 117 8879 14 15.3%
Nov. 6 5 94 8762 10 5.3%
Nov. 5 5 119 8666 11 4.2%
Nov. 4 3 94 8547 10 3.1%
Nov. 3 9 109 8453 12 8.2%
Nov. 2 13 192 8344 10 6.7%
Oct. 30 7 102 8152 9 6.8%
Oct. 29 7 43 8050 7 16.2%
Oct. 28 6 52 8007 4 11.5%
Oct. 27 4 85 7955 5 4.7%
Oct. 26 12 145 7870 8 8.2%
Oct. 23 4 38 7725 10 10.5%
Oct. 22 4 100 7687 7 4%
Oct. 21 11 92 7587 8 11.9%
Oct. 20 12 114 7495 8 10.5%
Oct. 19 10 103 7381 3 9.7%
Oct. 16 7 71 7278 2 9.8%
Oct. 15 3 51 7207 1 5.8%
Oct. 14 15 60 7156 3 25%
Oct. 13 9 104 7096 3 8.6%
Oct. 9 1 44 6908 3 2.2%
Oct. 8 10 70 6864 4 14.2%
Oct. 7 5 79 6794 3 6.3%
Oct. 6 12 111 6715 2 10.8%
Oct. 5 6 154 6604 2 3.8
Oct. 2 4 32 6450 3 12.5
Oct. 1 5 54 6418 3 9.2
Sept. 30 4 67 6364 4 5.9
Sept. 29 4 53 6297 5 7.5
Sept. 28 12 93 6244 3 12.9
Sept. 25 7 62 6151 4 11.2
Sept. 24 5 67 6089 4 7.4
Sept. 23 5 72 6022 2 6.9
Sept. 22 2 145 5950 2
Sept. 21 7 UNK UNK UNK
Sept. 18 2 12 5805 1
Sept. 17 2 127 5793 1
Sept. 16 0 29 5666 1
Sept. 15 7 70 5637 0
Sept. 14 2 116 5567 2
Sept. 11 0 62 5451 0
Sept. 10 0 68 5389 1
Sept. 9 3 74 5321 2
Sept. 8 2 108 5247 1
Sept. 4 1 51 5139 1
Sept. 3 2 71 5088 1
Sept. 2 1 78 5017 0
Sept. 1 5 93 4939 1
Aug 31 2 70 4846 0
Aug 28 0 50 4776 2
Aug 27 0 28 4726 3
Aug 26 1 51 4698 5
Aug 25 4 41 4647 5
Aug 24 3 82 4606 3
Aug 21 3 28 4524 2
Aug 20 3 66 4496 2
Aug 19 2 44 4430 0
Aug 18 1 41 4386 0
Aug 17 2 48 4345 2
Aug 14 3 38 4297 1
Aug 13 2 45 4259 2
Aug 12 4 63 4214 3
Aug 11 5 62 4151 6
Aug 10 3 90 4089 3
Aug 7 4 42 3999 3
Aug 6 1 38 3957 5
Aug 5 1 41 3919 5
Aug 4 3 49 3878 5
Aug 3 3 62 3829 6
July 31 7 17 3767 7
July 29 5 39 3660 8
July 28 8 49 3621 8
July 27 10 85 3572 7
July 24 1 58 3487 6
July 23 10 67 3429 6
July 22 2 155 3362 6
July 21 9 2 3207 7
July 20 17 95 3205 4
July 17 3 23 3110 6
July 16 10 158 3087 6
July 15 3 95 2929 7
July 14 UNK
July 13 13 145 2834 6
July 10 12 71 2689 7
July 9 12 75 2618 6
July 8 10 65 2543 6
July 7 1 73 2478 2
July 6 33 185 2405 2
July 2 6 72 2220 2
July 1 11 72 2148 3
June 30 0 83 2076 1
June 29 27 134 1993 2
June 26 2 81 1859 0
June 25 2 80 1778 0
June 24 10 1698 0
Before June 24 53 1583

