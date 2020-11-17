The coronavirus' surge across Texas was felt directly in Kerrville on Tuesday as Peterson Health reported 19 new cases, and a prominent church was forced to close its offices due to the virus.
After dropping to eight patients on Monday, Peterson Regional Medical Center saw its hospitalization numbers climb back to 11 on Tuesday. The hospital has had 10 or more people hospitalized with COVID-19 in 16 of the first 17 days of November.
Kerrville's First Presbyterian Church announced that it was closing its offices through Nov. 23 to contain an outbreak there.
Over the last five days, Kerr County has had 55 people test positive for the virus. Kerr County Emergency Services Coordinator Dub Thomas told The Kerrville Daily Times that there were 137 active infections as of Monday. With Tuesday's count that drives the number to 156. Thomas now estimates the total number of people who have had COVID-19 at 1,137, including at least 18 fatalities.
That number does not include deaths in nursing homes or at the Kerrville Veterans Affairs Hospital. The Department of Veterans Affairs has declined to confirm the number of deaths that have happened in Kerrville, instead pointing to 85 deaths in the San Antonio region.
Since Nov. 12, Kerr County's positivity rate of those tested is about 16% — well above the 10% threshold the state has said is acceptable.
