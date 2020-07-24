Anna LaRay Merkel
July 2020
Family and friends are grieving the loss of Anna LaRay Merkel, 87, of Kerrville, who passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 after losing her battle with cancer.
She will be buried on Wednesday, July 29 after a graveside service at the Hopewell Methodist Church cemetery in Latch, Texas where her late husband, her parents, and several generations of relatives are also buried.
She is survived by two sons: E. A. Millican and wife Kay of McKinney, and Michael R. Millican and wife Angel of Thailand; three grandchildren: Melanie Ann Millican of Couer D’alene, Idaho, Devin Cole Millican of Pinehurst, Texas, and Sean Michael Millican; also three great grandchildren.
Survivors also include a brother, Dr. Larry Petty and wife Charlotte of Kerrville, and a sister, Janene McKay and husband Scott of San Antonio.
Anna LaRay received degrees from SMU and The Cincinnati Conservatory of Music where she excelled in both music and acting. She had a flamboyant personality and used her talents throughout her life no matter where she lived. The last 20 years of her life in Kerrville were no different. She was a member of The First United Methodist
Church where she sang in the choir and was also a part of the Saints Alive musical group that performed and brought much cheer to the local nursing homes. Her acting skills were exhibited in several productions at Kerrville’s Point Theater.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church, c/o Brad Smith, 7474 FM 49, Gilmer, TX 75644.
