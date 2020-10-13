It’s an especially timely Domestic Violence Awareness Month as school officials see a rise in abuse outcries after months of children being shuttered at home during the coronavirus pandemic, according to one local official with knowledge of the situation.
Suzanne Tomerlin, development director for the Hill Country Crisis Council, said there was a noticeable drop in reports of abuse among spouses and children due to the dynamics of the pandemic. In Kerr County in recent months, she’s witnessed cases where abusers would use the pandemic as an excuse to keep victims from seeking help.
“They would say, ‘If you call 911, they won’t come (due to the virus),’ or ‘I’ll take the kids away,’” Tomerlin said.
With the gradual reopening of schools and businesses came the opportunity for victims to seek help, and now the council has seen a spike in outcries, Tomerlin said. She’ll reveal more about recent domestic violence trends during the next edition of "KDT Live," which starts at 11 a.m. Oct. 14 at https://www.facebook.com/kerrvilledailytimes/.
Among other services, the council provides an emergency shelter and referrals to available community resources for victims of domestic violence.
Tomerlin was among others in the abuse-prevention community who were present outside City Hall on Oct. 13 as Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn signed a proclamation declaring this October to be Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Before signing the proclamation, Blackburn noted that his wife worked for the crisis council for 17 years and he’s familiar with domestic violence through his role as a pastor. Blackburn told the assemblage “I am convinced that your being there, the way you respond, to help folks through that” is making a difference in Kerrville.
