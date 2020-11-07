A Kerrville nursing home is still struggling to control one of the worst current outbreaks of COVID-19 in Texas, an outbreak that has killed four patients and infected at least 61 patients and staff through this week.
Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney said the state of Texas has sent in special teams to help control the outbreak at Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation, which has sickened 48 patients. Of those patients, 25 have been able to recover, but there are still 23 active cases.
Working with the Texas Department of State Health Services Region 8, Maloney said his department and state regulators have been trying to get a handle on the outbreak since it began in early October.
From Oct. 17-23, three patients died at the Water Street facility, which was formerly known as Edgewater, and another patient has died since Oct. 23, Maloney confirmed.
There is still much to learn about the outbreak, including contact tracing on its origin and basic demographic information about those who died.
Maloney said Peterson Health has been involved in providing personal protective equipment and other assistance as the staff has tried to get a handle on the outbreak.
Waterside is owned by Fort Worth-based Trinity Health Care, and the company declined to comment on specifics about the outbreak, but did provide The Kerrville Daily Times an emailed statement.
“We are taking all possible measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus within our facility,” the company said in the emailed statement. “Leadership is working closely with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time. Our staff and residents are following all recommendations provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including preventive actions. We continue to restrict visitors from entering our facility and have taken steps to isolate impacted residents, implemented the use of specialty equipment to disinfect the facility and upgraded our air filtration systems for the protection of all our residents and staff.”
Waterside isn’t the only Kerrville-area nursing home to have a death. On Oct. 1, Hilltop Village reported the death of one of its patients. Whether these patients are Kerr County residents is also unknown.
All of this comes as Peterson Regional Medical Center is wrestling with an outbreak locally that claimed the lives of two people on Wednesday night.
Currently, by adding the nursing home deaths, Kerr County’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 22 people.
By comparison, seasonal flu killed 21 people from 1999 to 2018 in Kerr County.
Peterson Health has reported eight positive cases since Thursday, while Kerr County said that 19 people had positive tests after being screened for the virus on Tuesday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
This week, more than 750 people were tested for the virus between the county and Peterson Health. The good news is the positivity rate has been below 10% this week, but more than 50 people are now active with the virus.
Peterson Regional Medical Center had 10 people hospitalized with the virus, but hospital officials have maintained this week that they are well positioned to handle cases, including a surge.
In the case of Waterside, it’s clear that on Oct. 1 at least one patient had tested positive for COVID-19. Before that day, Waterside, along with others nursing homes in Kerrville, had been able to keep the virus out, but that started to change in those first days of October, according to data from Texas Health and Human Services, which regulates nursing homes.
However, on Oct. 5, the Waterside patient had recovered, but two employees came down with the virus. By Oct. 8, four employees were positive, along with four patients. The situation grew considerably worse over the next few days, according to Maloney, who added that his department was made aware of the growing situation and started to assist the home.
The first Waterside death occurred between Oct. 16-19, while the second death was on Oct. 22 and the third death was reported on Oct. 23. All of these are reported by the Texas Health and Human Services Department — separately from the Texas Department of State Health Services, which maintains the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
The second Waterside death could be a possible duplicate because DSHS did report a Kerr County death on Oct. 22, but neither agency could reconcile the discrepancy.
All DSHS reporting comes from death certificates that are signed at the time of death, but that could take up to 10 days to process on the agency’s COVID-19 website.
In the case of the first death at Waterside, that death was never reported by DSHS.
The Department of Veteran’s Affairs has declined to say if there have been fatalities at the Kerrville Veteran’s Medical Center, but at least 77 veterans have died from the virus in the San Antonio region.
Since Oct. 2, there have been at least six deaths of Kerr County residents from COVID-19. Most of those deaths have occurred in San Antonio-area hospitals.
