We can expect lower wind speeds and dry air to continue across the Hill Country during the day Thursday.
Rainfall totals were meager across the region with Wednesday morning’s cold front. Most areas across Kerr County received rainfall totals from a couple of hundredths of an inch up to a quarter of an inch across Northwestern Kerr County.
Some locations were skipped entirely, especially south of Kerrville.
LESS WIND, DRY THURSDAY
A cool start in the 30s and 40s Thursday morning will be replaced with warm daytime highs in the lower 80s during the afternoon hours.
Abundant sunshine dominates the Hill Country throughout the day. Humidity values remain low creating elevated fire dangers.
A weak cold front tracks across the area around noon. This boundary switches winds to the north at 10 to 15 mph.
FEW HIGH CLOUDS OVERNIGHT
A few high clouds drift across the region late Thursday night. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s for overnight lows.
Light north winds become east at 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
FIRE DANGERS RETURN FRIDAY
It sounds like a broken record, but fire dangers return Friday afternoon.
Winds become gusty out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. This combines with low humidity values between 15 and 20 percent during the afternoon, producing critical fire dangers.
Highs warm into the lower and middle 80s.
INCREASING HUMIDITY FRIDAY NIGHT
Low clouds increase late Friday night. Humidity values also increase after midnight.
Low temperatures remain in the lower to middle 50s across the Hill Country.
We might see patchy fog developing by daybreak Saturday.
WARM WEEKEND
Highs top out in the 80s Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 50s each night.
We might see areas of patchy drizzle Sunday morning.
