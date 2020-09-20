ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout delivered a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels rebounded from a rough start for their third straight victory, 4-3 over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night.
Shohei Ohtani homered in his first plate appearance in eight days for the Angels (23-30), who have won 11 of 16 to stay on the fringes of the AL playoff race. Ohtani had two hits and scored two runs for Los Angeles, which remained 3 1/2 games behind Houston for second place in the AL West with seven games left.
“We’ve got to win out,” said Angels starter Andrew Heaney, who recovered for 6 2/3 impressive innings of six-hit ball after getting rocked in the first inning. “We’ve got to win every game, and that’s how everybody feels. We’ve got our backs against the wall, so we’ve got to win.”
David Fletcher led off the eighth with a walk from Brett Martin (0-1) and got to third on an error at first by Sherten Apostel. Trout then lined a clean single left, extending the three-time AL MVP's hitting streak to five games.
Taylor Ward and Fletcher drove in runs in the fifth inning for Los Angeles. Mike Mayers (2-0) pitched the final two innings, striking out pinch-hitter Joey Gallo looking to end it.
Leody Taveras and Rougned Odor homered in a three-run first inning for the Rangers, who dropped to 5-21 on the road. Texas has lost three straight overall, including the first two in this four-game series at the Big A.
“Just because it’s the last week doesn’t mean you can shut her down and think you’ve done enough,” said starter Lance Lynn, who pitched seven innings of seven-hit ball. “We’ve got a lot of guys who are fighting for jobs next year. A lot of guys need to improve in the offseason, so every day that you show up, if you’re not trying to improve, then we’re going to have a talk. But so far they’ve been doing that, and that’s what it’s all about.”
Jared Walsh extended his hitting streak to 11 games for the Angels, but failed to drive in a run for the first time in that streak.
