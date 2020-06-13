DALLAS (AP) — Texas saw more than 2,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, along with another 18 deaths, and had a record number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized for the second day in a row.
State health officials reported 2,331 new cases, bringing the total infections to 86,011 and the fatalities linked to COVID-19 rose to 1,957. However, the true number is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The number of Texans hospitalized with the disease hit 2,242 Saturday, exceeding Friday's record high of 2,166.
The new cases come in an upward trend following Texas’ reopening that began in May. While thousands of hospital beds remain available, officials are voicing concern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.