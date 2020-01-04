Down 12 points with less than four minutes remaining Saturday night, Schreiner University men's basketball team scraped and fought its way back into the game against visiting and unbeaten Houston St. Thomas University, but it still wasn't enough in a 77-74 loss.
The Mountaineers trailed 75-63, but took advantage of St. Thomas' nearly five minute scoring slump and cut the lead to one Matthew Rindahl put on a nifty move to shake a defender for a dunk.
That was a close as the Mountaineers would get. St. Thomas' Dustin Arnold converted on two free throws to boost the lead to 77-74 with 11 seconds left. Mountaineers guard Alex DeHoyos missed on a three-pointer to end the game.
Paul Wells and Rindahl led Schreiner with 22 points each. Wells had nine rebounds. DeHoyos scored 19 points.
Schreiner's bench was outscored 26-2 by St. Thomas. Schreiner held a 43-42 lead at halftime.
The game drops the Mountaineers to 1-3 in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference and 3-8 overall. St. Thomas keeps the lead in the SCAC and is now 5-0 in conference play.
