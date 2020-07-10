John J. Killeen
March 1954 - July 2020
John Joseph Killeen, 66, of Kerrville found peace in the morning on July 3, 2020 from complications related to a stroke and lung cancer. John was born to John Edward and Veronica Irene Killeen on March 7, 1954 in Hawaii. As a young child he moved to and grew up in Middletown, Rhode Island where he deeply enjoyed riding horses and working on the farm as a teenager
Upon graduating from High School, John enlisted in the United States Army where he achieved the rank of First Sergeant. After serving 20 years in the Army which included deployment to the Gulf War he welcomed retirement. In his time in the military John was awarded the Officers Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Meritorious Service Medal, SW Asia Service Medal.
In 1999, John moved to Kerrville, Texas to be closer to his children. He worked at MG Building supply until he relaxed into full retirement. John had a great sense of humor, knew how to have a good time, was deeply loving, fiercely generous and was happy to give back where he could. John was a proud supporter of the Heart O’ the Hills Veterans of Foreign Wars (Post 1480) where he served on the board and often hosted holiday meals for fellow veterans.
John is preceded in death by his father, John E. Killeen and mother, Veronica I. Killeen.
John is survived by his loving wife, Diane Killeen, son Josh J. Killeen along with his wife Shelly and their kids Malie and Logan, son Joe M. Killeen and his wife Heidi, daughter Katie R. Storey along with her husband Chris and their children Cason and Rylan. He is also survived by his loving siblings Patty Taylor, Stephen Killeen, Mark Killeen, and Joyce Hansen, his nieces and nephews.
Funeral service with military honors and burial will be held at Fort Sam Houston Joint Base in San Antonio. The service and following reception is private and for family only due to to COVID-19 restrictions.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please make a donation in John’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project to help our countless service men and women who carry wounds both seen and unseen.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels.
