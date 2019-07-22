A child believed to have been abducted by a man last seen near Dallas is in grave or immediate danger, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The man, 33-year-old William Boerner, was last heard from in Pilot Point. He is believed to be driving a white 1998 GMC pickup vwith Texas license plate number GKC8334 and plumbing business logos.
The missing girl's name is Halley Boerner. She is described as white, 10 years old, born Dec. 31, 2008, height 4’11”, weight 85 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
William Boerner is described as white, born dob May 12, 1986 with red hair and brown eyes.
Kerr County law enforcement officers were told to be on the lookout for Boerner, whose identifying information was released by the Texas Department of Public Safety Amber Alert system at 11:46 p.m. Sunday.
If you have any information regarding this reported abduction, call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.