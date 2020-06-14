As the cars started lining up at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Saturday, Dawn Adams started to become emotional. Tears were welling up because she knew that the turnout was far better than she could have ever hoped for.
Dawn and Paul Adams lost their 19-year-old son to a drunk driver in 2014 and ever since they’ve been committed to hosting a car show that would raise money to give back to Center Point High School — a place their son dearly loved.
This year, though, the certainty of hosting the event was — at best — cloudy thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. But the cars came on Saturday morning. Classic cars — old Chevy’s, classic Corvettes, and even a 1901 Ford horseless carriage.
In total, 88 cars and trucks were entered into the annual Cody’s Car Show — the best turnout yet.
“This came through and I was literally standing here this morning, cars were coming in, and I just started crying,” Dawn Adams said. “We are so blessed. I can’t believe it.”
In May of 2014, Cody Adams and his fiancee’ Erin Wilson were driving in a pickup truck and were hit by a wrong-way and drunken driver. The accident was viewed by Adams’ family Another motorist was on the phone with 911 reporting the erratic driving of the drunk driver just before the crash occurred on Texas 173, about 9 miles north of Bandera. The drunk driver died at the scene, Adams died later at a San Antonio hospital.
To this day, the Adams family works hard to preserve his memory, especially his love of band and agriculture. The scholarship is given to a deserving senior at Center Point High, but this year the family was worried that they wouldn’t be able to replenish the scholarship fund. When 88 vehicles showed up their worries were assuaged.
“We did get the clearance two weeks ago and we put it together and put the word out,” Paul Adams said. “The turnout is phenomenal. It’s our best turn out but I think everyone is ready to get out and do something.”
One of those people who was ready to get out and do something was Paul Rubio, who has spent years lovingly restoring a 1901 Ford horseless carriage. He brought the car up from San Antonio on Saturday morning.
“Somebody told me about this and we were waiting for this (COVID-19) thing to pass,” Rubio said. “We had a little cabin fever and finally got out.”
Rubio said his car was one of only 12 built and one of only three known to exist.
All around the Hill Country Youth Event Center, there were plenty of cars to behold, even some seemingly a strange fit for a classic car show — like a 1983 Volkswagen Rabbit convertible. Of course, that car is now 37 years old and definitely nostalgic for those living in the 1980s.
Most importantly, the turnout for the event was another example of how the community has come out to support Cody Adams, who loved living here and who loved cars.
“I can’t imagine what Cody would think today,” Paul Adams said. “I just get emotional thinking about it. He would love it. I would much rather have him and not have this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.