Leo Victor (Vic) LeBeau
May 1942 - June 2020
Leo Victor (Vic) Le Beau, 78, of Whitney, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 21, 2020. Vic was a devoted follower of Jesus. He was dearly loved by all who knew him.
Vic was born in Mechanicsville, New York on May 10, 1942. He graduated from Waterford High School in 1960. After high school, Vic worked briefly at Montgomery Ward. Later, he began his career as a produce manager in the Central Markets Grocery Store. Years later, Vic opened a corner grocery store in Watervliet, New York with a close friend. In the years following, he changed careers and became a manager of a handful of forklift companies, earning several awards in his field, and for a few years owned a forklift business of his own in Omaha, Nebraska. He also tried his hand at custom furniture building in the early 1990’s and opened a furniture store in Lake George, New York. A few years later, he moved to Texas and finished his career as a service technician at Crown Lift Trucks. Vic retired in 1999.
Vic is survived by his wife Sherry and stepson James (Matt) West and wife Rebecca; his step-children James Verwold and his wife Michele, and Kim Turner; his three children Daniel Le Beau and partner Michele, Scott Le Beau and his wife Carie, and Michelle (Shelly) Klein and her husband Russell from his first wife Jacqueline. He is survived by his niece Sue (Penny) Parker, his mother-in-law Mary Napper, and brother-in-law Terry Napper. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Vic was preceded in death by his father, Victor Le Beau, his mother, Marie LeBeau, and his sister, Betty LeBeau; and his daughter Theresa Le Beau and son Joseph Le Beau, from his first wife Jacqueline.
A memorial will be held at the Open Range Cowboy Church, in Whitney, Texas. Brother Gerald Dudley will minister the memorial on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 2pm. The arrangements for cremation will be handled by Marshall and Marshall Funeral Home of Whitney, Texas.
