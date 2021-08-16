The average high temperature for Kerrville is 93 degrees. Temperatures remain at or slightly below seasonal averages through Wednesday.
Weak impulses continue tracking across the area, and this combines with daytime heating to produce daily opportunities for showers and storms.
Similar to Sunday and Monday, storm coverage is not a guarantee. Some locations could pick up heavy downpours while others remain completely rainfree. Such is the pattern with summer storms.
PARTLY SUNNY AND HUMID TUESDAY
Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday. Coverage remains hit and miss, but heavy downpours and frequent lightning are possible in the stronger storms that develop.
High temperatures end up around 90 degrees for most areas. Southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph. Higher gusts are possible near storms.
Any showers and storms that pop up will likely diminish after sunset.
PARTLY CLOUDY AND HUMID OVERNIGHT
In typical summer style, low clouds develop toward sunrise. Lows end up between 70 and 74 degrees. South winds average 5 to 10 mph overnight.
REPEAT PERFORMANCE WEDNESDAY
Wednesday looks like a carbon copy of Tuesday. Widely scattered showers and storms develop during the day.
Highs warm to near 90 degrees. South-southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph. Higher gusts may occur near showers and storms that develop. Brief downpours and lightning may also occur.
HIGHER HUMIDITY WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Skies become mostly cloudy Wednesday night with humid overnight lows in the middle 70s.
