After overwhelming public testimony in favor of keeping the Hill Country Youth Event Center open, county commissioners opted, in a split vote, to keep the facility operational.
The issue of whether to close the facility came up after Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer took to Facebook recently to object to mass gatherings at the facility.
During the Monday meeting of the commissioners court, Hierholzer again voiced concern over the possibility COVID-19 spreading at the facility, especially with an upcoming quinceañera expected to draw 500 people. Kerr county Judge Rob Kelly also objected to large events at the facility.
Among the residents who arrived in person to lobby the court were adults and children involved in 4-H. There are 4-H events planned in the coming weeks at the facility that might be rescheduled or cancelled if commissioners close the event center.
County Attorney Heather Stebbins broached the idea of leaving the facility open but further limiting the size of events and prohibiting the consumption of alcohol.
But Kerr County Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser objected to that idea.
“We had a gun show out there — I don’t know how many hundreds of people were there,” Moser said. “We didn’t do anything about that, so we can’t have — I think we oughta be consistent with what the governor says, and to limit it to 500 (people) is consistent with what the governor says.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris also opposed closing the facility.
The governor’s recent order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people without local-government approval doesn’t apply to indoor facilities.
Moser motioned for the court to adhere to the governor’s guidelines of 50 percent occupancy at the event center for all events. Harris seconded the motion. The vote was 3-1 with Kelly dissenting. Commissioner Jonathan Letz was absent for that portion of the meeting; he was traveling and was available later by phone.
