The coronavirus pandemic is rarely fatal to healthy young college athletes and not many are ever infected. On the other hand, playing the game poses an undue risk to the health and safety of athletes considering concussions, broken necks, backs and bones a plenty. When canceling a season there is a loss of funds which support other college sports. There is also the loss of dreams for some kids thinking of the future monetary rewards of playing for the NFL. Is cancelling college football really necessary?
Bill Furbush, Hunt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.