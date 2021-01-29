Schreiner University rebounded from two close losses last weekend to defeat St. Thomas 91-88 Friday night at Edington Center.
Chase Pinter scored 22 points shooting 8-of-10 from field goal range. Pinter knocked down four 3-pointers in the Mountaineer victory.
Brennan Zeiner came off the bench scoring 17 points and had six rebounds.
Schreiner trailed 43-35 at halftime after shooting 30% in the first half.
In the second half, Schreiner shot 50% and outscored St. Thomas 56-45 to pull off the come-from-behind victory.
DaRyan Williams made seven field goals on 10 attempts and knocked down a shot from behind the arc in the victory.
Despite shooting 2-of-8 on the night, Alex DeHoyos scored 12 points by going 8-of-10 from the free throw line.
Bronson Evans had a solid night off the bench shooting 3-of-8 and hitting a three point bucket during the game.
Evans went 7-of-8 from the free throw line.
As a team, Schreiner was 29-of-41 from the charity stripe and shot 8-of-24 from behind the arc.
Schreiner ended up with 43 rebounds on the night.
Schreiner improves to 1-2 on the season.
UP NEXT
Schreiner plays St. Thomas again at 1 p.m. Saturday in a home game for the Mountaineers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.