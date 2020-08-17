A massive amount of potable water is being lost somewhere in the area of the county animal shelter and Kerrville’s water treatment plant, officials revealed Monday.
A water meter intended to measure flow at the animal shelter is showing 5.5 gallons of water used per minute “with nothing on in the facility,” said Kerr County Animal Services Director Reagan Givens. He revealed this information this morning during a meeting of the Kerr County Commissioners Court.
Givens said the animal control facility usually uses 10,000-17,000 gallons of water per billing period — and lately a little less due to a slowdown in operations due to the pandemic.
“However, last week we got a door hanger for 192,700 gallons of potable water,” Givens said. “So we’ve had a plumber out, we’ve had the city of Kerrville out — the water department — because we were simply just not using that much water.”
The mysterious water loss, resulting in what Givens said was “a $2,000 water bill,” was detected in May when the animal shelter was informed it used about 90,000 gallons of water. Officials determined the water loss began sometime between midnight and 2 a.m. July 10, Givens said.
“We have some sort of massive leak, or somebody has tied into the line in between the (water treatment) facility and the shelter,” Givens said. But I haven’t seen any construction over there.”
Givens said there’s no sign of pooling water on the surface or anywhere else staff has checked.
“We don’t know what’s going on exactly ... it doesn’t make any sense,” Givens said.
Detecting the source of the water loss is made more difficult by the fact that the shelter’s water meter is 200-250 yards away, on the main line not far from the city’s water treatment plant. Givens said city staff changed the meter twice but the odd reading remained.
“With that flow rate and this terrain and rock we have, it wouldn’t necessarily come to the surface,” said Precinct 2 County Commissioner Tom Moser.
Commissioners directed county staff to dig to the water line on the county’s property, stop the water flow using a shut-off valve, and check the water meter again.
Precinct 3 County Commissioner Jonathan Letz said the city may reimburse the county for the cost of the water loss depending on what staff discover about the cause.
Kerrville lost 13% of water produced in 2019, valued $539K, but did better than average, according to audit report
Unauthorized consumption, breaks, leaks, data handling discrepancies and water meter accuracy problems in Kerrville led to about 166,613,176 gallons of water lost in 2019, according to a water audit report from the Texas Water Development Board.
The water loss amounted to 13.68 percent of water produced, or at least 33.34 gallons lost per connection per day, for a total annual cost impact of $539,061.56, according to the audit report.
A metric TWDB uses to compare water loss in various jurisdictions is “water use gallons per capita daily,” or GPCD. The city of Kerrville’s GPCD loss in 2018 was 18, according to the audit report. This is less than the 20 GPCD average cited in a 2019 biennial report “Water Use of Texas Water Utilities,” published by TWDB.
“Water loss of approximately 20 GPCD appears to be relatively consistent, regardless of size category of the utility,” states the TWDB report.
City of Kerrville spokesman Stuart Cunyus said the city has an even more ambitious target.
“Through much effort, the city has been able to decrease the total loss percent and is rapidly moving towards its ultimate goal of 10% or less,” Cunyus said in an April email.
