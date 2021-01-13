When the Lady Antlers met Veterans Memorial on Friday, Dec. 4, Tivy pulled off a huge upset 29-27 at home.
At the time, San Antonio Veterans Memorial was ranked No. 5 in the TGBA Girls basketball poll.
Riley Dill scored 11 points and hit several key 3-point shots in the win last December.
The rematch took place Tuesday night on the road and the battle was equally defensive and low-scoring.
Cassidy Harmon scored 11 points and Riley Dill scored 10 points, but it was not enough as the Lady Antlers lost 40-38 in a key rivalry match between the two programs.
Free throws hurt the Lady Antlers as they shot 53% from the charity stripe.
Jamie Jackson did hit a 3-pointer late in the game as Tivy attempted to rally in the fourth period.
UP NEXT
Tivy has a road contest against Lehman with tip-off set for 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.