In response to Bryan Melton’s recent letter, that was one of the most misinformed letters I think I’ve read in this paper. The election Russia thing is dead and buried. Don’t you think if they would’ve had anything they would have hammered him?
Exaggerated immigration? He restricted illegal immigration. But like CNN, you left that part out.
How is the virus his fault? He put a travel ban on China 10 days after the first case here, I guess you forgot, Biden chastised him for that. Said it was too soon and he was being xenophobic. Trump wanted to open things up sooner.
Democrats didn’t, only because they thought it would hurt Trump. And Hitler? Please. Look who’s tearing down statues and rioting in the streets. Not conservatives, but if lawlessness and socialism is what you want, by all means, vote for Biden. Only he won’t be calling the shots. The radical left communist party will. Then you will see how close we are to 1932 Germany.
Scott Heimann, Kerrville
