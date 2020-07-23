Even before Tesla announced that it will build its newest plant — or otherwise known as a gigafactory — Kerrville Economic Development Executive Director Gil Salinas said that Kerr County could be in a good position to attract suppliers to the region.
Earlier this week, Tesla finally made the announcement that it would assemble it’s Cybertruck at a new plant that could employ as many as 5,500 people. Tesla, along with its sister company SpaceX, are no strangers to Texas.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly has been happy with Texas, where his SpaceX rocket company has operations in Brownsville and in McGregor just outside of Waco. That’s a good sign for Salinas.
“Automotive assembly plants typically draw from a supplier base which can get to their respective factories within a couple of hours,” Salinas said. “This, in no way, means we’re getting business or suppliers from Tesla. It means we have an opportunity to start identifying and doing some target marketing to these companies.”
But Salinas has made it clear that Kerrville’s close proximity to Austin and San Antonio, and it’s major assets including being on Interstate 10, an airport and a high quality of life would potentially be attractive to businesses looking to relocate to the area.
“I love the word Gigafactory, which really didn’t exist until Elon branded the phrase for his first massive automotive plant in Nevada several years ago,” Salinas said. “Fast forward to today, and we now appear to be getting one in Austin, which puts Kerrville just on the periphery of the two-hour drive time for suppliers.”
The new factory will build Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck pickup and will be a second U.S. manufacturing site for the Model Y small SUV, largely for distribution to the East Coast.
Tesla will build on a 2,100-acre (85-hectacre) site in Travis County near Austin and will get more than $60 million in tax breaks from the county and a local school district over the next decade. Work on the plant, which will be over 4 million square feet, is already underway, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said.
He did not put a number on how many vehicles the facility would produce. “Long term, a lot," Musk said.
The company has pledged to invest $1.1 billion and said it will pay a minimum wage of $15 per hour to employees and provide health insurance, paid leave and other benefits.
The area that’s home to the University of Texas at Austin and tech companies such as Dell Inc. was a candidate for the plant all along, but Tulsa, Oklahoma, emerged in mid-May as another possibility.
Tesla doesn’t have a lot of time to get the factory running if it wants to meet target production dates. The company says on its website that the Cybertruck will be available starting late next year. Tesla has often missed promised production dates in the past.
Musk has been unhappy with California, where earlier this year he flouted local orders to stay closed to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. Musk has threatened to move the company’s headquarters out of Palo Alto and all future vehicles out of the plant in Fremont, a reworked factory that once was run jointly by Toyota and General Motors.
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has not allowed cities and counties to impose local orders that would close businesses as the virus began surging to record levels this summer. The state did not give Tesla any additional financial incentives, Abbott spokesman John Wittman said.
“Tesla is one of the most exciting and innovative companies in the world, and we are proud to welcome its team to the State of Texas,” Abbott said in a statement.
Texas has no corporate or individual income taxes. It also touts the region’s young workforce as one of the most educated in the country. Nearly 47% of adults have at least a bachelor’s degree, pushing Austin into the top 10 among large metro areas, the site says. But at present, Tesla can’t legally sell its vehicles in Texas. A state law requires cars to be sold through franchised dealers, not company stores like Tesla operates.
