The crash that claimed the life of Kerrville resident Lance Lamont Calhoun last December was not caused by Michelle Hardman Martin, according to an investigation by a state trooper.
According to the trooper’s crash report, the wreck happened Dec. 20, 2019, after the vehicle driven by Calhoun "crossed the double yellow center line of Texas 16 and side swiped" the vehicle driven by Martin. After the collision, Calhoun’s vehicle spun counterclockwise about 180 degrees and came to rest in the outside southbound lane facing east. Martin’s vehicle rolled toward its passenger side and went into the eastern grassy shoulder until stopping on its roof facing northwest, the report states.
“Witnesses of the crash that were driving behind (Calhoun’s vehicle) stated that a deer was walking north across the roadway,” states the report.
The crash occurred 9.4 miles north of Kerrville, according to a previous news report. Calhoun was pronounced dead at the scene and Martin was taken to a San Antonio hospital with an injury that apparently wasn’t life threatening.
