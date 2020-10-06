On the day when Kerr County learned that a 12th person had died from as a result of the coronavirus, Peterson Health reported its biggest surge in testing since June 24.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported the death on its website, but provided no details. In its daily audio update, Peterson Health did not acknowledge the death — meaning that the death most likely happened outside of the Peterson system.
Ten of the previous 11 deaths happened outside of Peterson Regional Medical Center — all believed to be in San Antonio-area hospitals. Peterson Regional Medical Center's first COVID-19-related death happened on Sept. 29.
Peterson Health reported that there 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, which drove Kerr County's number of positive cases during the course of the pandemic to 701 people.
Two people were hospitalized at Peterson Health with coronavirus symptoms on Tuesday — their condition is unknown. The exact number of people who have been hospitalized with the virus is unclear but COVID-19 patients have spent an estimated aggregate of 221 days at Peterson since June 24.
Also on Tuesday, Peterson reported that 111 people had sought to be screened for the virus — that's on top of 154 that sought testing over the weekend. The 265 people being screened is the first time that Peterson has reported triple-digit numbers, but it's also notable that the health system has reduced some of the days when people can seek testing.
On-demand screening is now only available Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Peterson's Junction Highway urgent care center. Those who are symptomatic can still receive screening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.