After all the votes were counted on March 3, Elias Garcia and Larry Leitha were gearing up for another phase in an election — a runoff for the Republican nomination for Kerr County Sheriff. The two men had battled three other challengers for the right to win the nomination, and it proved to be exceptionally hard fought between all five hoping to be the GOP nominee.
On the same day as the vote, there was a page one story in The Kerrville Daily Times that hinted at what was to come in the days ahead, but even then no one probably understood the magnitude of the changes to come. The story was about how the city of San Antonio and Bexar County were issuing health emergencies related to the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.
A week later, the cascading events of the coronavirus pandemic steamrolled across the country, sweeping into the Hill Country and changing everything about the race for Kerr County Sheriff — not to mention other races for political office across the region, state and country.
“It’s been very challenging, we had the momentum going really strong,” said Leitha, a retired Texas Department of Public Safety special agent, who grew up in Kerr County and has served on the school board in Center Point.
“After the election, everything just hit full blast,” said Garcia, who grew up in Kerrville and is currently a sergeant with the sheriff’s office. “Our economy, COVID-19, and now we’re looking at some national news in respect to law enforcement, the storms, you know … (the race) took a back seat real quick.”
Coronavirus forced Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to postpone the May runoff elections to July 14. For the local election, the centerpiece is that battle for the Republican nomination between the two men.
In March, a late surge gave Garcia a narrow 44-vote first-place finish in the primary over Leitha. Immediately after the primary, the two men were already gearing up for what was expected to be a quick and fierce battle for the GOP nomination and the chance to face Libertarian nominee Warren Funk in the November general election.
Forums were being set up, meet and greets were scheduled and the two men were setting out for a vigorous campaign centered around issues of administering the jail, retaining deputies, protecting the Second Amendment and focusing on building on what they both considered the high standards laid down by retiring Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer.
Both Leitha and Garcia were polishing talking points that illustrated their experience, their plans to augment training and deputy retention and community engagement.
That’s all changed.
“Things are going to be different moving forward,” admits Leitha, further suggesting that managing COVID-19 and policing reforms will be two of the biggest issues.
“I think the duty of a police officer is to serve and protect,” Leitha said “That’s the most important thing. Changes on how we handle situations, especially from the COVID-19 standpoint in the jail, that’s been a big issue.”
Garcia would not disagree and also admits that the news over the last two weeks since the death of George Floyd in Minnesota has changed the conversation dramatically. Garcia said whoever wins the seat will face a much different set of circumstances on Jan. 1, 2021, than anyone could have imagined on that night on March 3.
“I think the average person wants to know about the future,” Garcia said. “Where are we going?”
That’s probably the biggest question facing Garcia, Leitha and Funk, because 2020 has been unlike anything else.
In the new era of COVID-19, managing the county’s jail takes center stage. Already a major part of the job of sheriff, Hierholzer has been able to keep the virus out of the jail, but it’s been at great cost. Both Garcia and Leitha are keenly aware of the challenge ahead when it comes to managing the virus.
“It’s even a bigger challenge than it was before,” Leitha said when it comes to managing the jail.
“We were very, very fortunate about keeping the safety and health of our care, custody and control in house,” Garcia said of the current conditions in the county jail. “I think that’s going to be the new normal that’s going to be there.”
The potential liability of an outbreak in the jail is significant for the county. Across the country, the American Civil Liberties Union and other activists have taken aim at county sheriffs for violating the Eighth Amendment rights of inmates who have not gone through a complete criminal process. In Colorado last month, a federal judge granted an injunction against a county sheriff where at least seven inmates were infected with the virus in the jail, leading to the death of one inmate.
However, the focus has shifted to not only managing the jail, but the future of policing itself.
In the last week, there have been bipartisan calls for sweeping reforms across the country. The national election also figures to play into that future with President Donald Trump positioning himself as a “law and order” leader and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden making calls for reform, including attending one of the memorial services for Floyd.
Abbott was candid about his feelings when it comes to Floyd’s death, calling it one of the worst things he’s ever seen.
“Several things are already beginning to change,” Abbott said in response to a Texas Tribune reporter’s question. “When we get to the Texas Legislature, discussions have already begun. Remember this: Texas has a legacy of success, whether it be the Timothy Cole Act, the Sandra Bland Act and now maybe the George Floyd Act, to make sure that we prevent police brutality like this from happening in the future in Texas.”
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled a plan that changes the way federal civil rights complaints against police are handled, relaxes qualified immunity for police, provides funding for special prosecutors to investigate excessive force complaints and reinstates consent decrees that were used in previous years to investigate patterns of misconduct in police and sheriff’s departments.
How all of this plays out in an election year is to be determined, and Trump has already criticized the bill. However, reform will be on the minds of many in the coming days and months, including here in Kerr County.
“I think that one of the things that needs to be implemented, even if it’s just a local place, is more intervention, more community outreach, more community input,” Garcia said. “I think it’s so important. We may not be able to fix Dallas County, but we need to concentrate on Kerrville and Kerr County.”
Both Garcia and Leitha said they were upset by the death of Floyd not only for the tactic of placing a knee to the man’s neck, but on how it’s being reflected on law enforcement as a profession.
“I just hate how it puts a bad reflection on the rest of our law enforcement out there trying to protect people and property,” said Leitha, adding that a knee to the neck is never a tool of restraint that he would advocate.
Garcia was also troubled by the video and said that the sheriff’s department focuses de-escalation as a training tool in order to prevent those situations.
“It made me ill,” Garcia said of the Floyd video. “It made me ill for many reasons.”
In the coming days, just ahead of early voting, both Garcia and Leitha are refining their messages as the region reopens from the coronavirus lockdowns, and both have to convince the more than 4,000 supporters of former GOP candidates Carol Twiss, Mitch Lambdin and Tommy Eddie Hill that they deserve their vote on July 14 and the chance to face Funk in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.