Centenary (LA) at. Schreiner
1/23/2021 at 1:00 pm @ Kerrville, TX
|#
|Player Name
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|PF
|TP
|AST
|TO
|BLK
|STL
|MIN
|24
|Amelia Bagwell......
|f
|0-1
|0-1
|2-4
|3
|3
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|22
|04
|Kristen Stuart......
|g
|5-17
|0-0
|7-10
|1
|7
|8
|1
|17
|2
|1
|0
|1
|36
|10
|Ashlynn Albert......
|g
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|21
|Jennae Mayberry.....
|g
|4-10
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|4
|4
|4
|11
|3
|4
|0
|1
|36
|30
|Addy Tremie.........
|g
|5-13
|3-7
|5-5
|3
|5
|8
|0
|18
|2
|3
|0
|2
|39
|01
|Alex Williams.......
|2-7
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|4
|1
|5
|0
|1
|16
|02
|Destini Powell......
|1-6
|1-6
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|14
|03
|Blair Abshire.......
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ani Uikilifi........
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|12
|22
|Jazzmyn Jones.......
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|6
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|TM
|TEAM................
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Totals..............
|19-59
|6-19
|16-23
|10
|30
|40
|23
|60
|9
|21
|0
|11
|200
|TOTAL FG%
|1st Qtr : 40.0%
|2nd Qtr : 14.3%
|3rd Qtr : 42.9%
|4th Qtr : 31.3%
|Game: 32.2%
|3-Pt. FG%
|1st Qtr : 40.0%
|2nd Qtr : 0%
|3rd Qtr : 50.0%
|4th Qtr : 33.3%
|Game: 31.6%
|F Throw%
|1st Qtr : 80.0%
|2nd Qtr : 100.0%
|3rd Qtr : 60.0%
|4th Qtr : 60.0%
|Game: 69.6%
|#
|Player Name
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|PF
|TP
|AST
|TO
|BLK
|STL
|MIN
|32
|Sydney Williams.....
|c
|3-6
|0-0
|4-4
|2
|7
|9
|4
|10
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|02
|Miranda Vallejo.....
|g
|2-8
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|4
|4
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|31
|12
|Oni Boodoo..........
|g
|3-9
|1-1
|2-2
|3
|5
|8
|3
|9
|1
|4
|1
|2
|23
|15
|Gabby Ivarra........
|g
|5-8
|2-3
|2-4
|2
|4
|6
|3
|14
|1
|1
|0
|2
|30
|24
|Zahra Cross.........
|g
|2-14
|1-5
|6-10
|1
|2
|3
|2
|11
|4
|7
|0
|1
|34
|01
|Elaina Tate.........
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|10
|Alyssa Viera........
|1-3
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|11
|Aazayleah Pirtle....
|4-6
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|3
|4
|2
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|24
|23
|Josline Hernandez...
|2-7
|1-3
|1-2
|1
|7
|8
|4
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|25
|TM
|TEAM................
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Totals..............
|23-62
|5-17
|17-24
|12
|32
|44
|21
|68
|13
|19
|1
|7
|200
|TOTAL FG%
|1st Qtr : 33.3%
|2nd Qtr : 40.0%
|3rd Qtr : 38.1%
|4th Qtr : 36.4%
|Game: 37.1%
|3-Pt. FG%
|1st Qtr : 0%
|2nd Qtr : 0%
|3rd Qtr : 37.5%
|4th Qtr : 66.7%
|Game: 29.4%
|F Throw%
|1st Qtr : 75.0%
|2nd Qtr : 0%
|3rd Qtr : 50.0%
|4th Qtr : 80.0%
|Game: 70.8%
|Score by Periods
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Total
|Centenary (La.).....
|18
|7
|17
|18
|-
|60
|Schreiner...........
|16
|12
|22
|18
|-
|68
Attendance: 50
Technical fouls: Cent-None. Schr-None.
Points in the paint: Cent-20, Schr-28. Points off turnovers: Cent-19, Schr-21.
2nd chance points: Cent-13, Schr-16. Fast break points: Cent-0, Schr-4.
Bench Points: Cent-12, Schr-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.