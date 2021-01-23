Basketball generic net
 (KERRVILLE) - In a much closer game Saturday afternoon, Schreiner University defeated Centenary 68-60 at Stephens Family Arena.
 
Gabby Ivarra had 14 points, six rebounds and two steals to lead the team in scoring.
 
Ivarra also knocked down two 3-pointers and had one assist during the game.
 
Three Schreiner players scored in double digits Saturday afternoon.
 
Zahra Cross had 11 points and led Schreiner with four assists.
 
Sydney Williams was held to 10 points after scoring 15 Friday night in Schreiner's 84-40 rout over Centenary.  Williams led the team in rebounding with a total of nine after recording 15 Friday night.
 
Oni Boodoo had eight rebounds and Josline Hernandez came off the bench also registering eight rebounds for the Mountaineers.
 
Aazayleah Pirtle came off the bench and had eight points, four rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes of action on the court.
 
Schreiner shot 37.1% from the field and scored 28 points in the paint.
 
Schreiner went 23-of-62 from the field and went 17-of-24 from the charity stripe.
 
The Mountaineers forced 21 turnovers and scored 21 points off of turnovers during the game.
 
The Mountaineers committed 19 turnovers and committed 21 fouls on the night as a team.
 
The Schreiner women's team will stay at home and face the University of Dallas Friday, Feb. 5 at the Stephens Family Arena with tip off at 5 p.m.
 
 
The bench put in valuable minutes scoring 20 points as a team Saturday.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Official Basketball Box Score
Centenary (LA) at. Schreiner
1/23/2021 at 1:00 pm @ Kerrville, TX
VISITORS: Centenary (La.) (0-4,0-4 SCAC)
#Player NameFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBDREBREBPFTPASTTOBLKSTLMIN
 
24Amelia Bagwell......f  0-1  0-1  2-4333201122
04Kristen Stuart......g  5-17  0-0  7-101711721136
10Ashlynn Albert......g  0-0  0-0  0-000500107
21Jennae Mayberry.....g  4-10  2-3  1-20441134136
30Addy Tremie.........g  5-13  3-7  5-53501823239
01Alex Williams.......   2-7  0-2  0-1124415116
02Destini Powell......   1-6  1-6  0-0011313114
03Blair Abshire.......   0-0  0-0  0-000000000
15Ani Uikilifi........   0-2  0-0  0-0113002112
22Jazzmyn Jones.......   2-3  0-0  1-1162500318
TMTEAM................    010  1   
 Totals..............19-596-1916-23103040 236092111200
TOTAL FG%1st Qtr : 40.0%2nd Qtr : 14.3%3rd Qtr : 42.9%4th Qtr : 31.3%Game: 32.2%
3-Pt. FG%1st Qtr : 40.0%2nd Qtr : 0%3rd Qtr : 50.0%4th Qtr : 33.3%Game: 31.6%
F Throw%1st Qtr : 80.0%2nd Qtr : 100.0%3rd Qtr : 60.0%4th Qtr : 60.0%Game: 69.6%
HOME TEAM: Schreiner (4-0,4-0 SCAC)
#Player NameFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBDREBREBPFTPASTTOBLKSTLMIN
 
32Sydney Williams.....c  3-6  0-0  4-42741011122
02Miranda Vallejo.....g  2-8  0-2  0-0040410131
12Oni Boodoo..........g  3-9  1-1  2-2353914223
15Gabby Ivarra........g  5-8  2-3  2-42431411230
24Zahra Cross.........g  2-14  1-5  6-101221147134
01Elaina Tate.........   1-1  0-0  0-000121105
10Alyssa Viera........   1-3  0-1  2-200240106
11Aazayleah Pirtle....   4-6  0-2  0-0132811024
23Josline Hernandez...   2-7  1-3  1-2174631025
TMTEAM................    200  2   
 Totals..............23-625-1717-24123244 216813197200
TOTAL FG%1st Qtr : 33.3%2nd Qtr : 40.0%3rd Qtr : 38.1%4th Qtr : 36.4%Game: 37.1%
3-Pt. FG%1st Qtr : 0%2nd Qtr : 0%3rd Qtr : 37.5%4th Qtr : 66.7%Game: 29.4%
F Throw%1st Qtr : 75.0%2nd Qtr : 0%3rd Qtr : 50.0%4th Qtr : 80.0%Game: 70.8%
Score by Periods1234Total
 
Centenary (La.).....1871718-60
Schreiner...........16122218-68
 
Officials: Christopher Griffin,Daniel Glass Jr.,Frank Contreras
Attendance: 50
Technical fouls: Cent-None. Schr-None.
Points in the paint: Cent-20, Schr-28. Points off turnovers: Cent-19, Schr-21.
2nd chance points: Cent-13, Schr-16. Fast break points: Cent-0, Schr-4.
Bench Points: Cent-12, Schr-20.

