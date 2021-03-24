The Center Point Pirates battled tough opposition Tuesday afternoon against San Saba.
The San Saba Armadillos used a strong sixth inning slugfest to take down the Pirates, 15-4.
CENTER POINT HAS EARLY ADVANTAGE
San Saba opened the game with two runs in the top of the first inning.
The Pirates responded with three runs of their own to go on top, 3-2, after the first inning.
Nick Zuercher recorded two RBIs when he hit a ground ball to center field.
The long ball drove in Logan Burley and Clay Vincent to even the score at 2-2.
Zuercher would score after stealing second base and third base on consecutive plays.
Jaron Cooper drove Zuercher across home plate after hitting a grounder to first base. Center Point took the lead, 3-2.
SAN SABA SCORES NEXT SIX RUNS
San Saba tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the second inning and extended the lead with five runs in the top of the third inning.
The Armadillos led, 8-3, after three innings.
FERNANDO RIVERA COMES UP BIG IN THE FOURTH INNING
Fernando Rivera had a good hitting day going 2-for-3 at the plate.
His biggest moment came in the bottom of the fourth inning.
After hitting a double to center field, Rivera scored off a pop fly to center field by Jeremyah Vela.
This cut the deficit to 8-4 after four innings.
STRONG SURGE BY SAN SABA
San Saba exploded for the final seven runs of the game scoring 15 runs off of 21 total hits.
San Saba did not commit any errors during the game, securing the victory for the Armadillos.
UP NEXT
Center Point travels to Junction for a district matchup against the Eagles. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
