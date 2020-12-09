Jamie Jackson scored seven points in the opening quarter to lead the Lady Antlers to a 51-16 victory over Hays Lehman Tuesday night.
Fierce defense by the Lady Antlers led to points on the scoreboard throughout the game.
Up 11-3 after one quarter, Tivy outscored Lehman 18-0 in the second quarter to build a 29-3 lead at the half.
Ashlee Zirkel was the offensive star of the second quarter as she scored 10 points, most of them off of turnovers.
Riley Dill had two assists and Jamie Jackson had another to spark the second quarter run.
Tivy remained dominant in the third outscoring Lehman 11-2 to lead 40-5 after three quarters.
Zirkel scored four more points in the third and Laurel Pruitt added three points.
In the final quarter, Tivy gave up three three point baskets, but Cassidy Harmon scored four points and Zirkel hit a three of her own to secure the victory.
Coach Christy Dill was proud of her team after the game.
“They did a good job defensively,” Dill said. “Jamie did a great job crashing the boards tonight.”
Coach Dill feels that there is still work to be done, especially on offense.
“We were good defensively,” Dill said. “Offensively, we are still a work in progress.”
Team chemistry was efficient Tuesday night.
Dill said, “They did a good job reading each other during the game.”
Tivy will face Seguin Friday night at 7 p.m. on the road.
Tivy’s JV team also defeated Lehman 55-17 and was led by Stella Hendricks who scored 18 points and Genesis Nieto who added 15 points.
